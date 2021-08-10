Dwight Edwin 'Scott' Malcolm III
GERING | Dwight Edwin “Scott” Malcolm III, 73, of Gering, Nebraska peacefully passed away on Thursday August 5th at Life Care Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Funeral services will be on August 14, 2021, at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Central City, Nebraska, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 13th from 5 – 7 pm at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Central City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Dwight Edwin “Scott” Malcolm, III was born on December 30, 1947, in Lewellen, NE to Dwight Edwin “Dee” Malcolm, Jr and Ferne Lucille (Jones) Malcolm. He was the eldest child of this union, joined later by siblings Vicky, Chris, and Rick.
Growing up on the farm, east of Imperial, Scott and his siblings enjoyed being part of a family that worked hard and also played hard together. Wheat harvest was always a highlight and then, the family vacations after that brought so many wonderful memories. Scott adored his palomino horse, Flirt, and Dee and Ferne hauled their kids so they could participate in many county fair parades. Scott’s love for hunting, fishing, boating, and skiing were things his parents made part of his childhood and he continued to enjoy and pass on to his children. As much as he loved jumping snowdrifts with his car, he hated his turn at gathering eggs.
Scott graduated from Chase County High School in Imperial, Nebraska in1966 and then from Chadron State College in 1973with a bachelor’s degree in Education. He met the love of his life, Carol “Bunny” Powell during his college years.He first stole a kiss from this brainy beauty on Valentine’s Day in 1967 and they were married on August 12th of the same year. This union lasted 51 years until Bunny took her last breath.
Scott became a devoted father with the birth of his daughters in Chadron, NE. Michelle Celeste was born in 1970 and Laurie Dee was born in 1974. After a move to Central City in 1979, the family was complete with the birth of Dwight Edwin “Eddie” Malcolm, IV in 1980. Scott’s diary entry from this day says, “This was some great day! The opening day of pheasant season and I got a son.”
The family enjoyed camping, boating, and hosting extended family in their big old house on Twelfth Street. His nieces and nephews especially looked forward to these fun times, and to Bunny’s cooking. Scott enjoyed and spending time with his many friends.He was an adventurous spirit; faithful and fun, and he never met a stranger. Scott had a story for everyone. “What is worth knowing is worth telling, only make it bigger” was Scott’s high school senior quote and those who knew him best, know that this is how he lived his life.
Scott was a caring educator, spending nearly 40 years in the Nebraska classrooms of Crawford, Central City, and Banner County. He valued every student and took the time to build relationships with them while teaching them life skills.Many of these connections remain.Upon both Scott and Bunny’s retirements, they purchased a campground in the Black Hills of South Dakota. As it turns out, retired teachers don’t much enjoy working in the summers. After selling their campground, they settled in Gering, NE.
The only thing Scott loved more than being a father was being a grandfather. Scott and Bunny were blessed with nine grandchildren:all of them boys. He became a great-grandfather for the first time in 2014 with the arrival of his first great-granddaughter. He later welcomed an additional great-grandson and more recently, another great-granddaughter.Scott could often be found cheering the grandchildren on at various sporting events. He challenged them to many games of pitch, marbles, dice, and Uno.It was not unheard of for him to slip a grandchild his debit card to order their wishes from Amazon. This was evident when a refrigerator was delivered to Eddie and Jade’s house one year just before Christmas,because one of the boys thought it might come in handy in their bedroom. The refrigerator was returned, but the lesson was learned. “You can always count on grandpa!”
Scott lost his soulmate in 2018 and his heart was irreparably broken. He was Bunny’s primary caregiver during her battles with both breast cancer and Alzheimer’s and he neglected his own health to care for her until the very end. His zest for life dissipated when she passed, and he longed to be reunited with her.
Scott is survived by his three children, Michelle (Ross) Heinen of Cheyenne, WY, Laurie O’Gorman of Cortland, NE, and Eddie (Jade) Malcolm of Gering, Ne. He also leaves behind his sister, Vicky (Stan) Smith ofLincoln, NE, his sister-in-law Bonnie of Lincoln, NE and his brother Rick (Nancy) Malcolm. of Pine Bluffs, WY.He will be missed by his brothers-in-law Bob (Deb) Powell of Spokane, Washington and Gib Veskerna of Harrison, NE. He leaves fond memories behind for his grandchildren Tanner O’Gorman, Hunter Heinen, Easton O’Gorman, Riley Heinen, Kaden Malcolm, Carsen Malcolm, Kellen Malcolm, Camden Malcolm, Axyl Wiles, Aubriella Heinen, Preston O’Gorman, and Nova O’Gorman. He will be missed by many endeared cousins as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his adored wife, his parents, his brother, Chris, a sister-in-law, Susan Veskerna, a nephew, Spencer Smith, his maternal and paternal grandparents and his mother and father-in law, Ellen, and Robert Powell.