Dwight Edwin 'Scott' Malcolm III

The only thing Scott loved more than being a father was being a grandfather. Scott and Bunny were blessed with nine grandchildren:all of them boys. He became a great-grandfather for the first time in 2014 with the arrival of his first great-granddaughter. He later welcomed an additional great-grandson and more recently, another great-granddaughter.Scott could often be found cheering the grandchildren on at various sporting events. He challenged them to many games of pitch, marbles, dice, and Uno.It was not unheard of for him to slip a grandchild his debit card to order their wishes from Amazon. This was evident when a refrigerator was delivered to Eddie and Jade’s house one year just before Christmas,because one of the boys thought it might come in handy in their bedroom. The refrigerator was returned, but the lesson was learned. “You can always count on grandpa!”