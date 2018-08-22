A defense attorney argued Friday that statements made by his client should be suppressed at trial, and also withdrew from representing Kimberly Eagle Bull.
Dawes County Public Defender Jerrod Jaeger asked the court to consider his motion to withdraw because he is relocating after arguing motions to suppress and in limine Friday. Jaeger has represented Eagle Bull, who is facing seven charges in Dawes County District Court since shortly after she was arrested.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Eagle Bull is charged with driving under the influence, transporting a child while intoxicated, three counts of child abuse and false reporting. She stands accused of being the driver of a van that rolled on Slim Buttes Road in September 2017. Several passengers were taken to the hospital, and one, Christina Roubideaux, 6, later died in Denver from her injuries.
During the suppression hearing Friday, law enforcement officers painted a picture of what they found upon arriving on scene.
Mike Loutzenhiser, who at the time worked for the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, was the first officer on scene and said he was informed by Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt that the driver of the vehicle was walking away from the accident. Loutzenhiser found Eagle Bull approximately a quarter of a mile from the wrecked vehicle.
“It seemed odd that she was that far away from the accident scene,” he told the court Friday.
Loutzenhiser said he carried on a conversation with Eagle Bull, in which he claims she changed her story several times about where she was sitting in the car and who was driving. Eagle Bull also told him she left the site of the wreck to go to the bathroom.
Jaeger questioned Dawes County Chief Deputy Jeff Johns about his actions when he arrived on scene, which included yelling at Eagle Bull to tell the truth or he would take her to jail.
“I was frustrated and upset…Somebody might not have made it, and the person I was told was driving might have left the scene,” Johns testified, saying other witnesses on scene described the driver as being female, and in one instance said that “Kimberly” was driving.
That incident, however, prompted Loutzenhiser to turn off his body camera to have a private discussion with Johns. Loutzenhiser said he tried to cool Johns’ temper while the camera was off. During the blackout on the body camera footage is when Loutzenhiser said he also discovered several alcohol bottles near the fence because he forgot to turn the camera back on as soon as he and Johns finished their discussion. Johns was not wearing a body camera.
Jaeger questioned both law enforcement officers on the Dawes County Sheriff body camera policy, noting that cameras are supposed to be turned off only under certain circumstances, such as on break, in undercover situations, with confidential informants or in a place such as a medical or psychiatric facility or a restroom.
He also focused on the fact that neither of the officers read Eagle Bull her Miranda rights, even after she allegedly made incriminating statements. Nor did they ask permission to search her purse, testified Loutzenhiser.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jared Dusatko conducted a field sobriety test on Eagle Bull and requested a blood draw while she was in the emergency room undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. During those tests, Dusatko testified Eagle Bull was not under arrest, was not read her Miranda rights nor did Dusatko read the blood draw consent form to her. Under questioning, Dusatko told Jaeger he did not tell Eagle Bull she had the right to refuse the test, or offer to let her sign the consent form.
When Dusatko interviewed Eagle Bull the next day, she waived her Miranda rights, he testified. But Jaeger raised concerns about this interview in the Sheriff’s Office, too, saying the audio recording is unusable. Jaeger alleged that the interview the day after the accident was done to insulate Dusatko from legal exclusion.
“By you Mirandizing her, you hoped it would fix the mistakes you made the day before,” Jaeger said.
Judge Travis O’Gorman took the motions to suppress and in limine under advisement, and told Eagle Bull he will appoint a new attorney to represent her.