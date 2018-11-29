The Eagle Ridge student housing project has won a Nebraska Honor award, the highest level offered by the American Institute of Architects. This is the second award for a Chadron State College project designed by BVH Architecture of Lincoln. The Rangeland Lab won in April 2017.
“We are truly thankful for Chadron’s partnership for over three decades. Behind every great project is an even better client. We value our time spent on campus and hope to continue to make an impact on those that visit or enroll at CSC,” said Mark Bacon, design director with BVH.
Each Eagle Ridge unit, in contrast to most residence halls that house hundreds of students, is home to only 23 students to support communal living and the development of social skills. The housing units are set close together, creating common areas to foster relationships between students. Pathways meander between the buildings creating a student-housing neighborhood and connect the units to campus.
According to a press release from BVH, the American Institute of Architects jury noted Eagle Ridge’s use of smaller residential buildings to define strong outdoor spaces that build community for students.
“The project draws on elements from the local vernacular and distills them into essential architectonic elements of plinth, shroud and porch and reimagines how they can contribute positively to the students’ daily lives,” the jury stated in its comments. “We appreciated the clever use of inexpensive materials, skillfully detailed to create visual beacons in the landscape.”
Eagle Ridge, built in 2014, is the first CSC student housing constructed since the 1960s and is surrounded by grassland on the east side of campus. To learn more, see aiane.org/aia_design_awards/2018.