Eagles at home to open RMAC slate this weekend

The Chadron State College basketball teams will open their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedules this weekend by hosting the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Friday night and the Western Colorado Mountaineers on Saturday night. The double-headers will tip off at 5:30 with the women’s games.

After winning four straight games, including three during a trip to Puerto Rico last weekend, the CSC men have a 4-4 record while the women are 1-4, not counting two exhibition games.

The Fort Lewis men have a 4-2 record while averaging 90 points game and giving up an average of 77.8. They have defeated Eastern New Mexico, Southwest Minnesota, Northern New Mexico and Western Oregon while losing to Angelo State and Central Washington.

The Skyhawks are shooting 50% from the field, including 34.4% from 3-point range and 76.1% from the free throw line, where they have outscored their foes 134 to 61.

Their top scorers are a pair of 6-foot-9 veterans, which is not good news for the Eagles, whose tallest players who had previously seen action, 6-7 Porter Anderson and 6-9 Kymani Dunham, did not play in Puerto Rico because of injuries.

The Fort Lewis leaders include senior Riley Farris, who so far this season has been shooting 58% from the field and averaging 21.2 points. The Hawks’ second-leading scorer is junior Brenden Boatwright, who has a 12.3 average. The pair has combined to make 46 of their 57 free throws for 80 percent.

The Fort Lewis women are 1-5. Their win was by a 61-44 score over Northern New Mexico. Their losses include a 72-59 decision to Western Colorado. The top scorer is 5-8 senior Sydney Candelaria at 17 points game.

The Western Colorado women are 2-3. Besides the win over Fort Lewis, they have beaten Angelo State of Texas 62-57, and lost to Texas Women’s University, Southwestern Oklahoma and West Texas A&M. Ky Buell, a 5-7 sophomore from Cheyenne, is the team’s top scorer at 11 points a game.

The Mountaineers’ men lost their first five games before slipping past Our Lady of the Lake, a San Antonio institution, 84-80 last Saturday night in Gunnison. Sophomores Matt Ragsdale, who is 6-4, and Avery Bembao, 6-6, are averaging about 17 points a game.

The Western roster also includes freshman guard Kade Juelfs, brother of Kael Juelfs, the CSC football player who earned all-region academic last week. Kade seems to have his hoops career off to a promising start. He has made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including six of eight from 3-point range, and has sunk eight-of-10 free throws.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0