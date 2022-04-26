Earl Oliver Moss

Matthew 25:23 His master replied, "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'" (NIV)

Earl Oliver Moss, 89, passed to his eternal peace on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Hamilton, MT. He passed peacefully of natural causes with his daughter Karen by his side.

Earl was born July 26, 1932 in Lusk, WY to Oliver and Rose Moss. He was raised in Manville, WY and graduated Manville High School in 1950. He began service in the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduation and served in the Korean War.

While attending a dance in Cody, NE, Earl met his lovely Bride, Mary "Gretchen" Booth. They married on November 3, 1956 in Cody NE. and lived happily together for 65 years. Earl worked for the City of Lusk for a short time after he and Gretchen married and then began a lifelong career with the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad as a lineman electrician.

Earl was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and gardening and photography. He also enjoyed woodworking and was quite the handyman ready to help family and friends alike. He crafted many lovely gifts which will be treasured always.

While living in Sioux City, IA during the early 1970's Earl committed his life to Christ Jesus and spent his remaining life studying and sharing the Gospel of Christ. He definitely was a "fisher of men" and would quietly and peacefully share God's word. Many a lonely, hungry stranger would appear at his door at the home east of Chadron and would be treated to a good sandwich and testimony of God's grace and love.

Earl is survived by his four daughters: Julie Radford, Portland, OR; Karen Johnson, Lolo, MT; Linda (Alex) Vogel, Lolo, MT and Molly (Fred) Wall of Yakima, WA. He is also survived by numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Interment will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

