Nothing can survive without water, and early settlers in northwest Nebraska took advantage of creeks, streams and rivers when choosing where to put down roots. In Sheridan County, homesteaders faced two unpalatable options: relatively unusable land near water or flat, usable land that required them to haul water for livestock and their families, according to “Water: A Frontier Problem” by the Nebraska State Historical Society.
Fred Neeland was 14 when he arrived in Nebraska with his parents and five siblings. The family had traveled by train to Alliance with 25 head of cattle and all their other possessions to start a new life on a homestead along the Niobrara River claimed by father John in 1887 in Dawes County. They lived first in an abandoned sod house before moving into a log house, raising corn, chickens, pigs and cattle.
According to family history, Fred and older brother Theodore herded cattle for neighbors, earning 75 cents per head, for six-month stints, attending school in between. The Neeland family worked to scratch out a living and provide an education for their children in the semi-arid climate of western Nebraska, like many other early settlers in the region, including those a bit farther east in the Mirage Flats area of Sheridan County.
According to land records, homesteaders with 70 different surnames received patents on land eventually deemed as part of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District in Dawes and Sheridan counties. That number had fallen to 27 according to the 1914 plat map, in large part to the difficulties the pioneers faced in finding and managing water. With rainfall a sparse commodity, wells became the next best option for homesteaders, but with groundwater nearly 200 feet below the surface, that wasn’t an easy feat either. Jules Sandoz, tired of carrying water a mile and a half to his homestead, worked with Paul Nicolet, Jules Aubert and Jules Tissot to dig a well on his property, wrote Mari Sandoz in “Old Jules.”
But in those days, well digging was a dangerous business. Old Jules suffered a compound fracture of his left ankle after falling 65 feet to the bottom of a well when the rope he was tethered to frayed while Nicolet and Tissot pulled and twisted on it as they were hauling Old Jules out of the well. The men left him in a dugout while they returned to Valentine to file their own homestead claims, but nine days later had still not returned. Old Jules did not receive medical attention until almost two weeks after the injury when he had finally dragged himself to a trail, where he was found by soldiers and taken to Camp Robinson.
Pioneer well digger Joseph Grewe, who immigrated from Germany, became known for his ability to dig wells in the Sandhills and found himself in great demand, according to “Nebraska History and Record of Pioneer Days, Vol. 1.” But tragedy struck in 1894 when a bucket of loose rock slipped from the steel catch attached to the rope hoisting it to the top of the well. The bucket and rocks fell 200 feet and killed Grewe.
As the homesteaders became more familiar with their new place of residence, they realized they needed a new approach if they wanted to farm in the Sandhills, and droughts in 1893 and 1894 drove that point home. The Mirage Irrigation Company was formed in 1895, with each participating farmer agreeing to provide labor and equipment based on how much land they wanted to irrigate, according to “A History of Irrigation in Western Nebraska” by Thurlan Wendell.
Among those committing to the project were Elmer Sturgeon, Ed and C.W. Housh, E.L. Dufur, Albert Wright, George and William Parchen, Elvin Dotson, Bert Smith, H.C. Ussher, George Minton, Israel Bray, A.A. McConaughey, Marion Mart, William and John Peters and William Housh, according to research done by Christine Ambrose, who is writing a book on the history of Mirage Flats, scheduled to be published next year during the Mirage Flats Irrigation District’s 75th anniversary year.
The project called for a diversion dam near Dunlap, 1,200-foot flumes – or artificial channels - across Pepper Creek and Sand Canyon, 20 miles of canal and a distribution system, all built with horse drawn and hand labor. According to Mirage Flats Irrigation District documents, the main canal from the Dunlap diversion was constructed pretty much as it exists today. The flume was 44 feet high, constructed of native lumber, cut and hauled by wagon teams from Dead Horse Creek.
Will and Callie Housh were among the landowners taking part in the project. Will agreed to make the bolts for the flumes in exchange for water. A story written by their grandson, Ray Housh, for the book “Hay Springs, Nebraska: The First 100 Years” recalled the excitement the couple had in taking part in the effort to bring irrigation to the Sandhills. Western Nebraska was enduring its third year of drought, and though the couple always managed to raise a bit of something on their river field, additional water would make life easier for Will and his brother, Edward, who shared a quarter of irrigable land.
“When the water gets here, they would no longer be dependent on the whims of nature in the semi-arid land of western Nebraska. They would be able to produce hay for cattle – when the water gets here,” Ray Housh wrote.
Shares of stock were sold to raise money for the irrigation project, and the company spent more than $31,200 bringing water to the west edge of the Mirage Flats area. But it was apparent that there wouldn’t be enough water to reach the other side of the project, as the plan did not include any water storage capacity, and farmers in that region withdrew support.
“A Pioneer’s Dream Come True: The Mirage Flats Irrigation Story” by Mark Clapp and Rolland Dewing tells the story of John Peters, who used his mules to dig canals for two years in exchange for water only to sacrifice the mules to the bank to cover his mortgage.
Less water than expected was only the first of many problems in the early efforts to irrigate Mirage Flats. The flumes leaked, and constant repairs negatively impacted the Mirage Irrigation Company’s financial situation. Forty-one shares of delinquent stock had to be sold at auction in 1902.
The Pepper Creek flume eventually collapsed under the weight of the water flowing through it and the metal used to repair leaks, and then the flume across Sand Canyon was destroyed in a wildfire. The Sandhills settlers abandoned the project in 1903, many having lost everything.
“The whole thing crashed and burned,” said Valerie Humphrey, who is working with Ambrose researching the history of families who settled in Mirage Flats for the Sheridan County Historical Society and Heritage Museum.
The Mirage Flats settlement, thanks in part to a grant from Nebraska Humanities, will be chronicled at the museum during Hay Springs’ Friendly Festival Aug. 23-24.
Many of those settlers’ success or failure was determined by access to water, and the early attempt at bringing irrigation, even though it failed, is a critical piece of history that led to the later development of the current Mirage Flats Irrigation District, Ambrose and Humphrey said.
As the early homesteaders fled Mirage Flats, land speculators bought up the farms, and by 1916 the Wood and Cole Ranch was the largest of them. William Wood arrived in Sheridan County in 1885 and set up his law office in a tent in Rushville, later providing legal services for the Mirage Irrigation Company as pioneers made their first attempt to bring water to Mirage Flats. He eventually moved to Alliance but by the time the 1914 Sheridan County plat map was published, he owned 8,000 acres of farmland.
Wood died in July 1915 following an illness at the age of 66, according to an obituary in The Alliance Herald.
Following his illness and death, the Wood and Cole Ranch played a vital role in repopulating Mirage Flats as a new Danish community in western Nebraska. Contracting with the Alfalfa Land Company of Hay Springs and the Hermansen Real Estate Company, Wood and Cole marketed its real estate to Danish families in Howard and Hamilton counties, breaking up the ranch into several smaller farms. An advertisement published in The Alliance Times Herald Nov. 22, 1917, announced plans to sell the Wood and Cole livestock, crops and farm machinery that month. The ad states that possession of the land would pass to the new owners in the spring of 1918.
The Mirage Flats acreages were attractive to the Howard County Danish community because they were often sold for around $30 per acre, Amborse said, in comparison to the $300 per acre they had to pay for land in central Nebraska. The railroad provided “Dane Trains” to bring the new settlers to the area, Ambrose said, and by the mid-1920s Mirage Flats was once again full of families hoping to make a living farming in western Nebraska.