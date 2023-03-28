Edgar Milton "Ed" Cleaver, M.D.

TULSA - Edgar Milton "Ed" Cleaver, M.D., 96, fell asleep on Sunday night in long-term care at University Village Retirement Center of Tulsa, OK and woke up in the arms of Jesus on Sunday morning.

Many in the Tulsa community will remember him for his long tenure as Medical Director of the Tulsa City and County Health Department. Following his retirement, Dr. Cleaver resumed his previous medical specialization in psychiatry at the ORU City of Faith hospital, and in private practice until his second retirement on his 83rd birthday.

Edgar was born in Imperial, Nebraska in 1926, as the only child of Edgar Melvin and Maitee Yaw Cleaver. The family farmed in Chase County, NE and lived in a farmhouse without electricity and running water. At age 21 while attending a short agricultural class at University of Nebraska, Ed realized he wanted to attend college and become a doctor. As wheat farmers of very limited means with only one son, his parents sacrificed greatly to help him achieve his dreams.

During medical school, Ed's friend, Jack Scholz set Ed up on a blind date with Jack's sister, Jean who was a nursing student. After dating for four years while finishing their education, Jean and Ed married in 1955. While raising five children, they enjoyed the adventure of living in Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, Kansas and finally Oklahoma where they have lived for 44 years.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jean and his five children: Lori (Martin) Broermann, Janet Rhodes, Victor (Damia) Cleaver, Mary Jo (Jerome) Toso, and Ed (Colleen) Cleaver along with thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

A Funeral service was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Gideons International, Shriner Children's Hospital, or University of Nebraska College of Medicine Scholarship Fund.