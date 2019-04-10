Friday the Chadron Community had the opportunity to view the first episode of The Mind Inside, a docu-series that explores the issue of mental health in Nebraska schools.
The event, held in the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom, was presented by Nebraska Loves Public Schools, Chadron Public Schools, and News Channel Nebraska.
“The initial episode lays the foundation for the series, establishing what life looks like in public schools today and how mental health impacts the classroom. At Millard North Middle School, the primary setting of the first episode, staff describe the whole host of problems students bring to school with them, from trauma to peer frustrations, anxiety and depression, and more,” reads a description of the series on the Nebraska Loves Public Schools website.
Following the screening, Dr. Cinde Wendell, Nebraska Council of School Administrators ambassador, led a panel discussion on the issue of mental health within the schools of our region.
The panel consisted of Dr. Katie Carrizales, director of behavioral-mental health at ESU 13; Amy Carnahan, service coordinator at WCHR and Question Persuade and Refer trainer in the area of suicide prevention; Scott Plummer, Rushville Elementary principal, Dana Tewahade, school mental health provider; and Jerry Mack, Chadron High School principal.
Topics ranged from the content of "The Mind Inside" itself to how the schools can support students, families, and their teachers.
Though the first episode of The Mind Inside takes place at a middle school in eastern Nebraska, Mack was quick to point out that the issues seen within the halls of Millard North Middle School are the same seen in every Chadron area school.
Dr. Wendell agrees.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Wendell says of Mack’s comment. “I spent a lot of years in schools, a lot of them in western Nebraska, and the challenges are the same wherever you go; not just in Nebraska, but everywhere.”
For Dr. Winchester, superintendent of Chadron Public Schools, the release of the first episode comes to Nebraska schools at a good time.
“It’s timely in the state right now because of the recent tragedies with the storm and floods,” she says. “I think in a lot of our communities' adults are facing stress and that stress migrates into their kids and it comes to schools.”
Mack says he believes kids are experiencing higher levels of stress than ever before and that schools and parents can be too worried about building a path for their kids and not worried enough about building the kid for the path.
On the same subject, Carnahan commented that coping skills are lacking and there is a need to engage parents earlier to support building those skills in them to avoid poor coping skills being passed to children.
All seemed to agree that support for mental health in schools means support for all facets - students, parents and educators.
“We want to provide training for our staff and training for our parents,” Winchester says. “We really have (the kids) just for a part of the day. For them we need to help the parents because if (the parents) are healthy, our kids are healthy. If our parents are healthy our community is healthy.”
In the same manner she believes if educators aren’t healthy, they’re ability to educate is hampered.
Chadron Public School’s reception of a $1.8 million Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education grant has begun to help the school address mental health issues and will continue to do so over the course of five years.
Though awarded to the Chadron School District, Winchester says they hope to use the grant to better all schools in the Panhandle.
“It’s such a growing concern in public schools,” Winchester says. “My training isn’t in this area or this background, but we need it. We need critical training for everybody that works with our kids on how to help them.”
So far the grant has provided for the schools to hire Tewahade as a mental health provider within the school district. Her presence, and the hard work and ingenuity of school staff, are necessary to help prevent mental health issues from undermining the district’s ability to prepare students for the future.
“More and more I think the community still thinks school is reading, writing and arithmetic. But it’s so much more,” Winchester says. “Getting kids breakfast in the morning is just as important as making sure they know their numbers.”