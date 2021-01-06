Efforts to control COVID-19 dominate Chadron State year

2020 began as usual, but by March, COVID-19 began to dominate conversations and plans at Chadron State College.

While students were on spring break, the Nebraska State College System suspended face-to-face classes and students were notified they would finish the spring semester through remote delivery. Room and board refunds quickly followed, and Custodial, Residence Life staff and students adjusted to the quickly changing circumstances. Admissions also re-worked its approach to providing campus tours to prospective students.

Faculty pivoted in fine form and taught remotely to students. About 125 students remained in the residence halls and food service was scaled down to meet their needs. Dr. Joel Schreuder offered a creative solution for students in his concert choir class, virtual choir, after giving himself a crash course in use of music mixing software. Art Professor Laura Bentz incorporated designs submitted from her students scattered across several states to create a collaborative print in the Memorial Hall print lab, and Pathogenic Microbiology students analyzed COVID-19 in their class with Dr. Ann Buchmann.

Aware that K-12 teachers were also scrambling to meet school districts’ demands to teach remotely, administrators in the Education department quickly constructed a course to help educators adapt to online teaching.