Egg hunt set for April 3

Prior to celebrating Easter Sunday, youth are invited to the American Legion Baseball Fields on Saturday, April 3 for the Chadron Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 a.m. sharp. There will be over 5,000 scattered across the fields, with age divisions of 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10.

Chadron chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna said there is a loose separation among the eggs, with signs designating each age division, so parents should be mindful their children are staying in their designated area.

Of course, placing all those eggs is a big job, so anybody wanting to help out can show up at the fields at 9:30 a.m. Michna expressed great appreciation to Great Foundations Christian School for taking on the monumental task of filling the eggs, and to area businesses for providing the candy, coupons and other surprises inside.

While most of the eggs will have something sweet, or maybe even some money, there are two special prize eggs in each division, one for a boy and one for a girl. The youngsters who grab these eggs will receive new bikes donated by local businesses and helmets from Dr. Erich Landen.

New this year, Michna noted, is the donation of Easter baskets from Safeway. These baskets are free to kids who need them, but there is a limited number.