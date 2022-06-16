Eisenbarth announces retirement from NCAP

In April, The Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Community Action Partnership, Karen Eisenbarth, announced her intent to retire effective June 30. Eisenbarth has been employed at the agency for nearly 14 years, first as the HR Director and then as CEO in 2013.

“Karen has provided exceptional leadership to NCAP during her tenure, expanding programs, and implementing technological advances that have improved agency capacity to provide exceptional service to our clients. The agency has seen growth in programs and partnerships in the communities”, says Jake Stewart, NCAP’s Board of Directors President. “Karen and the entire team at NCAP responded to the pandemic by immediately implementing remote services to clients to ensure the agency continued to meet the needs in each community NCAP serves”.

“It is with mixed emotion, joy, pride, and sadness that I step back from my role at NCAP,” said Eisenbarth. “Serving as the leader of this incredible agency has been the greatest honor of my life. This decision was made easier knowing the extraordinary capabilities and commitment of our Board of Directors, the leadership team, and our entire staff to continue to serve our communities.”

Northwest Community Action Partnership is a non-profit serving low-income residents in the Nebraska panhandle with a variety of programs to improve their lives. All of NCAP’s programs aim to serve those in poverty and to help people achieve economic stability. The agency’s primary service counties are Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, and Cherry, but the agency also serves the entire panhandle with several programs. NCAP was established in 1965 and has over 75 employees. NCAP was honored as Business of the Year in 2019 by the Chadron Chamber of Commerce.

NCAP’s Board of Directors is conducting a search for Eisenbarth’s successor.

