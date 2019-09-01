Keep Chadron Beautiful is providing an opportunity to clean out your old electronics and dispose of them responsibly Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your old electronics to Chadron Federal Credit Union to be disposed of by I.T. Refresh Electronic Recycling Solutions. All electronics such as computers, VCR’s, televisions, fax machines, printers, laptops and small household electronics with cords will be accepted.
Partial funding is provided by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and the City of Chadron. Participants are requested to make a donation to help cover recycling costs.
Contact Keep Chadron Beautiful for more information 432-3805.