Elizabeth (Betty) Freeseman

Elizabeth (Betty) Freeseman passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the care of hospice at the Watertown Hospital. Funeral services were held at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Estelline, SD. Visitation was from 5:00 to 6:30 pm, Monday, at the church, with a Wake service beginning at 6:30 pm. Geise Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty was born on August 6, 1943 in Waubay, SD to Roman and Sylvania Lewno and was raised on a homestead near Grenville, SD. She was the fourth of fourteen children. She married Jerry Freeseman from Estelline, SD in 1962. They then moved to Chadron, NE, where they raised their three children Tracy, Tammy and John. Jerry Freeseman died in 1997.

Betty worked as a CNA, a Ward Clerk and as a Cook in both the hospital and nursing home settings over her long career. She had a deep compassion for the elderly. Betty was fortunate to have found a special companion in Larry Hansen of Hayti, SD. They were together for eleven years.

Betty deeply valued her family. She especially loved gathering at Christmas time, making lots of goodies and giving everyone cozy socks. She loved her large gardens, canning, and baking. She loved playing cards with her brothers and sisters and her special friends, Denny and Marie.

Betty is survived by her companion, Larry Hansen; her son, Tracy (Kim) Freeseman, Tammy (Brett) Miller, John (Krystal) Freeseman; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six brothers; four sisters and a host of great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and her granddaughter, Samantha and three brothers.

She will be deeply missed.

Memorials can be sent to Prairie Lakes Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.geisefuneralhome.com