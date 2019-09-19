A chapter written by Associate Professor Dr. Josh Ellis has been published in the textbook, “Working Toward Wellness: A Practical Workbook.”
The chapter, entitled “Trends in Nutrition: Ketosis,” examines background information about the ketogenic diet and provides opportunities for students to compare and contrast a ketogenic approach to the mainstream nutritional approach. Ellis, who teaches nutrition courses at Chadron State College, also developed a PowerPoint presentation, quiz, and class activities to accompany the chapter.
Ellis said he based the chapter on various peer-reviewed journal articles and information available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding dietary recommendations. He discusses ketogenic diet that is low in carbohydrates, moderate in protein, and high in healthy fats.
Ellis said he was approached with the opportunity to contribute to the text by a former colleague from graduate school in the late 1990s at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They worked together via email and completed the project in approximately eight months.
Although this is his first chapter published in a textbook, Ellis has written a humorous column, “Ramblings,” for his hometown paper “The Burke County Tribune” for about 13 years, totaling more than 300 columns.