Emily A. Misner

CHADRON | Emily Abigail Misner, 21, died unexpectedly on June 25th, 2021 due to complications of Type 1 Diabetes, in Chadron, NE. She was born on November 10th, 1999 in Chicago, IL. Emily was the daughter of Ray and Katie (Nollett) Misner. She had completed high school and was hoping to attend a few classes at Chadron State College to further her education, in the near future. For some time, Emily had enjoyed creating fun and inventive donuts at Butlers Daylight Donuts in Gordon, NE, where she developed great friendships with many of her customers. However, recently she had moved on to running an ice cream shop that she and her family were in the process of opening in Chadron, NE. There is no doubt that she had a passion and a gift for making sweet treats for people to enjoy. In her free time, Emily enjoyed taking her son, Christian, to the park, pool or just spending time with him. She also loved spending time with her friends, and she thrived doing anything artistic. Emily had a smile that could light up the entire world, without her even trying. She had a laugh that made it impossible not to smile and laugh with her, and fiery red hair that everybody loved. Emily was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Louie and Marlene Nollett and her paternal grandfather, Don Kovanda. She is survived by her parents Ray and Katie (Nollett) Misner, her sister Sarah Misner, her brother Justin Misner, her dog Sargent and the greatest gift that she could have ever asked for, her two year old son Christian. In addition to her immediate family, Emily left behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, close friends and other family. A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, July 6th at 11 a.m. at the Wellspring Chapel, 101 E 5th St Gordon, NE 69343. There will be a gathering with coffee and treats at the Chapel immediately following the service along with a dinner reception full of fun and memories later in the evening at 6 p.m. at The Ridge in Chadron, NE, 164 Main St Chadron, NE 69337. Any cards, memories or gifts in memory of Emily can be sent to the Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.