Enjoy ‘Cowboy Culture’ with night of music, poetry

HARRISON – Old-fashioned story-telling, through cowboy poetry and music will conjure up images of sitting around the campfire or working the ranch during the first-ever Cowboy Culture Night, scheduled for June 26 in Harrison.

The event, spearheaded by Harrison residents Tami Hughson, Katie Reece and Annette Oldaker, will shine the spotlight on traditional cowboy poetry and music by Robert Dennis, Yvonne Hollenbbeck and the Ramblin’ Rangers.

Dennis, a rancher near Red Owl, S.D., has been a regular contributor to Cowboy Magazine and has published three books of poetry and short stories, as well as a CD of cowboy music. His poetry and singing have taken him to events across the region, but when he’s at home on the family cattle ranch, Dennis will likely be in the saddle or building one.

Hollenbeck lives on an Angus and Quarter Horse ranch near Clearfield and uses her experiences as a ranch wife to inspire her poetry, stories and weekly articles in the Farmer-Rancher Exchange. She is also an avid quilt maker and quilt historian, often presenting programs about her collection of family quilts, which span 150 years.