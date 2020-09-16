Environmental Trust identifies concerns

“We took our roles as trustees of the public’s funds and interests very seriously,” adds former Board Chair Gerry Lauritzen. “In addition to being required by statute, most of us considered it a moral obligation to act in the best interests of Nebraska’s citizens and environment.”

Lauritzen was originally appointed to the Trust Board by former Governor Dave Heineman, and then wanted to be reappointed to a second term in 2019. “It’s the Governor’s choice who’s appointed and Board members serve at his pleasure. However, we still have the obligations of trusteeship, and the current Governor and I weren’t in agreement on my need to vote as my conscience dictated. So, I was not reappointed to a second term. We’re very concerned about political pressure eroding the independent judgment that’s the obligation of citizen Board members.”

“Another concern is the Board’s apparent disregard of the statutorily-mandated grant evaluation process which uses a point system to rank all grants. The point system isn’t perfect, but it ensures that each grant is evaluated the same way so that the best grants are funded. It guards against decisions based on personal or political preferences of Board members,” explained former Board Chair Susan Seacrest, who also served as chair of the grants committee.