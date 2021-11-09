Erma Eileen Lewellen

MITCHELL | Erma Eileen Lewellen, formerly of Mitchell, died at age 100 on November 2, 2021, at her home in Scottsbluff surrounded by her loving family. Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Federated Church in Mitchell with Dr. Charles Richardson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Bridgman Funeral Home's Facebook page. Cremation has taken place. The family requests that memorials in Erma's honor be made to the Federated Church, Special Olympics, Nebraska or 11/13 Ministries (By God's Grace Mobile Meals). Online condolences may be left by visiting Erma's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is assisting the family with arrangements.

Erma was born September 3, 1921, (October 3 for her close friends!) in Table Rock, Nebraska to Carl and Virgie (Stringham) Gold. She was the second of seven children. She graduated from Table Rock in 1938. In 2019, she was thrilled to attend her 81st class reunion.

Erma married Verne Lewellen on August 20, 1950, in Chadron Nebraska. They moved to Mitchell in 1968, so their son could get the special education he needed, which was offered in Gering at the time.

Erma was a selfless giver. The majority of her life was given in volunteer service. Her heart went out to the underdog or those in need. Erma attended the Federated Church for 53 years and served in different capacities during her time there. She considered her church friends among her closest friends. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter EU, Federated C.C. Circle, B.P.O. DOES #2 and the Red Hat Society. She served on the Program/Rights Committee for the Office of Human Development. She was both a Bluebird and Campfire leader. She was a member of MHS Booster Club, and she volunteered at the Mitchell Care Center and the Bargain Bin (whose proceeds went to the mentally handicapped). She was an avid Special Olympics volunteer serving for 50 years and being inducted into the Special Olympic Hall of Fame in 1981. Erma was instrumental in getting Special Olympics to this area and her son was the first participant of Special Olympics in Scotts Bluff County. For many, many years she enjoyed her “coffee group”, a close group of friends who met on a regular basis and were always there for each other.

Survivors include her son, Curtis; daughter, Tammi (Steve, whom she loved as a son) Greenlee; granddaughters, Shantell Randall and Myah Greenlee; grandson, Chase Greenlee; and great- granddaughter, Katalia Adams all of Scottsbluff; great-grandson, Andrew Adams of Lincoln; sister, Betty Staal of Chadron; brother, Larry (Susan) Gold of Council Bluffs, Iowa; brother-in-law, Roger Hollrah of Chadron; special godchild/niece, Carla Leuck of Omaha; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verne; brother, Bud; sisters, Verna, Eloise, and Barbara; and two nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Regional West Hospice nurses, Shanna and staff from Meals on Wheels and Larry Massey and crew from By God's Grace Mobile Meals for all their kindness and wonderful care during this time.

