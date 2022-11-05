Estate planning workshop[s in Chadron, Rushville

Nebraska Extension has scheduled workshops in Chadron and Rushville on estate and transition planning for farmers and ranchers.

• Chadron - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, 250 Main St., Suite 8

• Rushville - 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Sheridan County, 800 Loofborrow St.

It will be presented by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession. He will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need an estate plan, but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Vyhnalek said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required by calling Nebraska Extension in Sheridan County at 308-327-2312 or Nebraska Extension in Dawes County at 308-432-3373.

More information about Nebraska Extension’s resources related to estate planning and succession planning for farmers and ranchers is available on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/succession.