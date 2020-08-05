You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Estimated crop water use

Estimated crop water use

{{featured_button_text}}
cropwater

The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Dr. Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events. Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Motion to quash in Dailey case

Briefs and rebuttals on a motion to quash will be heard this month in a case against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey. A complaint was filed M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News