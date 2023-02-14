Eugene Edward Kerner

Eugene Edward Kerner passed from his earthly life on February 7 in the year of our Lord 2023. In Hay Springs, NE, surrounded by family.

Eugene was preceded in death by his Mother, Olena (Klundt) Kerner. His Father Oscar Kerner, and brothers James, Joseph, and Vernon Kerner. Eugene was survived by his Wife, Joan Kerner. Son, Douglas (Jana) Kerner Son, Darin (Cammie) Kerner Daughter, Julie(Troy)Millerand several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on February 10 2023. At Our Savior's Lutheran Church on 702 E. 9th St. In Chadron, NE.

Military honors are being handled by the United States Army, Chadron American Legion Honor Guard, and taps will be plaid by Joe Rischling.