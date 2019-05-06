The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy will host a social media live broadcast May 8 to reveal the preferred route of the Great American Rail-Trail, which will span more than 3,700 miles from Washington, D.C., to Washington State. The Cowboy Trail is expected to serve as an integral part of the coast-to-coast endeavor, bringing the trail through Chadron and another northwest Nebraska towns along the Cowboy Trail.
The Northwest Nebraska Trails Association will celebrate the announcement May 8 at Railroad Park at First and Main streets from noon to 1 p.m. The organization, along with the Chamber of Commerce will grill hot dogs for lunch, and the Chamber Ambassadors will host a ribbon cutting to commemorate the occasion. An optional bike ride of the future trail will start at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend the celebration or watch online on Facebook Live (broadcast will start around 12:15 p.m.).
The NNTA recently secured funds to complete the Nebraska Game and Parks-owned portion of the Cowboy Trail in Dawes County and is working to obtain an easement to connect the trail from its endpoint near the Museum of the Fur Trade to downtown Chadron. Once completed the trail will provide a safe biking and walking route for residents and visitors.