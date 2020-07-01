Events taking shape for FTD weekend

The four-day event include open fire cooking and competitions in rifle shooting, primitive archery, tomahawk and knife-throwing. Martin, who has been helping with the Rendezvous since Fur Trade Days began 44 years ago, said he’s not seen it cancelled or changed except for one year when participants joined in a big rendezvous in Colorado.

Martin enjoys seeing the traders come out, and isn’t sure what this year’s crowd will be like. It could be that everyone decides to stay home, he said, but with other rendezvous events being cancelled all over the state and country it could draw a substantial crowd.

Fur Trade Days began in 1976 as a celebration of the buckskinners, traders, and Native Americans that are an integral part of Chadron’s history. The festival takes place every year on the second full weekend in July and brings people to Chadron from across the United States.