Events taking shape for FTD weekend

Though the Fur Trade Days, Inc. board has made the decision to not have any officially organized Fur Trade Days events for 2020 due to the pandemic, July 9-12 will still have a couple events to celebrate the weekend.
Dennis Brown with the Chadron Lions Club said there will still be a parade, though modified with social distancing rules. The parade with start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, with plans to follow the usual route north on Main Street from 10th to First. Parade participants can also drive by Crestview Care Center if they choose.
The biggest difference comes for spectators. People are encouraged to line their vehicles along the parade route instead of lining streets while standing or in chairs. Brown noted people can stand by their vehicles if they choose, but must maintain the six-foot social distancing rule.
With regard to floats, applications may be picked up from the KCSR/KBPY studio on Bordeaux, or online at chadrad.com. Distancing rules should be followed by those with floats as well, whether on a vehicle or walking.
Brown said the question has come up as to why protests are allowed but not a parade, and said the Lions Club wants to make sure they are doing everything “by the book.”
Though there’s no Street Dance or Trader Market happening, Norm Martin is going forward with the Rendezvous southeast of Chadron July 8-11. The event recreates the period of 1800-1840 when mountain men were in the Rockies trapping beaver. People dress in the style of the time, with non-authentic items covered to help recreate an authentic camp.
The four-day event include open fire cooking and competitions in rifle shooting, primitive archery, tomahawk and knife-throwing. Martin, who has been helping with the Rendezvous since Fur Trade Days began 44 years ago, said he’s not seen it cancelled or changed except for one year when participants joined in a big rendezvous in Colorado.
Martin enjoys seeing the traders come out, and isn’t sure what this year’s crowd will be like. It could be that everyone decides to stay home, he said, but with other rendezvous events being cancelled all over the state and country it could draw a substantial crowd.
Fur Trade Days began in 1976 as a celebration of the buckskinners, traders, and Native Americans that are an integral part of Chadron’s history. The festival takes place every year on the second full weekend in July and brings people to Chadron from across the United States.
Fur Trade Days isn’t the only event having to make adjustments due to the pandemic. With regard to the planned Bands on Bordeaux, Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna stated, “As it currently stands with the new DHM that was put in place on the 22nd for Phase 3 we are not allowed to have a beer garden which eliminates us the option of having the event, as we have to at least break even to be able to afford to host something of that stature in our community and the beer garden is quite a bit help in that area on top of our local businesses who sponsor and support the event.
“We have been working with Panhandle Public Health behind the scenes several times a week working through logistics and making sure we are in compliance with the state. We have NOT officially cancelled any of the events yet, we are moving forward as if we will be able to have them.”
The Western Wildlife Art Show Board of Directors recently chose to cancel the 47th Annual presentation for July 2-4, 2020 at Fort Robinson State Park, Nebraska due to the COVID-19 Directives by Governor Ricketts, the safety of our volunteers, our artists and the fact that keeping distance in the Veterinary Hospital would be close to impossible. The directives for catered dinners are not conducive to our style and we feel this is the best decision for all of us involved. We regret the opportunities lost for our artists and for any of our visitors.
The Artists have helped make this very difficult decision and most of them will return in 2021 with a chance to purchase their paintings, sculptures, pottery, baskets, sketches, jewelry, photos and much more. Jana Van Housen is the featured artists from Aurora, Neb. with a pencil sketch of a ram, meadowlark and buttes of Fort Robinson.
The Western Wildlife Art Show is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation under the name, Fort Robinson Centennial, Inc. This Art Show has been continuous since 1972 and the Board is proud of the Artists that join every year. This show has been presented for 46 years and they eagerly look forward to the years leading up to the 50th Anniversary Show.
Since 2016 the Children’s Wall of Art Contest has been a fun, successful event on July 3 for any young artist to have opportunity to create art appropriate for their age. Awards for each age group are presented every year.
The Board is working toward making this Art Show self-sustaining in the future through donations and benefactors. They receive grants from Kimmel Foundation for all show awards and Children’s Wall contest winners. The Coffee Family Foundation supports the July 1 dinner for the artists and sponsors. We are thankful to the Dawes County Travel Board for helping with Advertising & Promotions. Their volunteers come from RSVP and our set up and tear down help is done by Job Corps young people.
The Board of Directors are Judy Hawthorne, Chairman and Grant writer, Marcy Thompson, Vice Chair and Financial Director, Gwen Ruff, Children’s Art Show Director, Rick Ruff, Volunteer Director and Maintenance, Susan Hucke, Member at Large—new this year and Teena Redfern, Web-site Director & Event Photographer. Those with any suggestions or donations can email westernwildlifeartshow@outlook.com, or mail PO Box 531, Crawford NE 69339.
