The Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center is home to "Celebrating Color and Light: The Art of Marilyn Belschner" through Sept. 6.

Born March 7, 1930, in Beatrice, Marilyn Jean Fuller was the only child to Marion and Margaret Fuller. Her newly-married parents, a bus driver and young school teacher, struggled to establish a home in the hard times of the Depression era. Marilyn's maternal grandmother and great aunt had a tremendous impact on Marilyn's early years. As a child growing up in Nebraska, she made her own paper dolls, and designed and created their clothes as well as rooms for them to live. Creativity with wallpaper books and fabric remnants brought her dolls to life. Marilyn Created and painted life as she saw it — all her life.

The family moved to Kearney in 1945, where Marilyn graduated from high school and attended Kearney State College for one year. in 1949, Marilyn married James Belschner and moved to Amherst, Neb., where she lived for 35 years and raised two daughters.

Belschner's passion for the arts and her creative mind was always the core of her existence. While married and raising a family, she was an active partner in her husband's business, winner of Make It With Wool contests, a contestant in nine Pillsbury Bake Offs and a contestant in the Dole Pineapple Cooking Classic.

As a mother and aspiring artist in the 50's and 60's she dabbled in sculpture, illustration, watercolor, acrylic and oils, and was always a student of the arts. She spoke of being asked to help with artwork and creative designs to be used in school and church projects as a young girls, as well as during her years as a mother in a small town.

In 1969, Belschner traveled to Chicago to view the Andrew Wyeth Art Exhibit. That same year, her first oil painting received the Nebraska Centennial Art award, launching her into the reality of being an artist.

Never relying on art as an income or business, Belschner was always free to paint from her heart and emotions. She was passionate about researching her topics and obtaining her own photographs from which to work. As a woman with little means and much desire, she became dedicated to developing her talents and fell in love with pastel as her primary medium.

Through inspiration from Georgia O'Keefe and Andrew Wyeth, and workshops with Sergei Bongart, Albert Handell and Ned Jacob, Belschner developed her love of faces and figures, capturing her models' emotions in a celebration of color and light. her style is reflective of her own time and life.

Moving to Taos, N.M. fulfilled a dream of hers — to live, paint and study the people and faces of the Southwest. Establishing her private studio in Taos brought a time in her life for which she yearned, spiritual harmony as an artist and woman. She felt Taos was an extraordinary place and it had an influence on her work. Her many travels to Europe and Maui further broadened her talents and library of work.

Belschner returned to Nebraska the last decade of her life to have assistance of her daughter. her life's collection of work reveals her passion as a woman artist, what inspired her, how she researched her subjects and an entire body of work reflecting a life well lived in the arts.

An open house for the exhibit is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m.