 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exhibit features Lakota constellation stories

Exhibit features Lakota constellation stories

{{featured_button_text}}

The current exhibit at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Kapemni: As It Is Above, It Is Below, showcases Lakota constellations, culture, history, Native American zodiac signs, and related lore. The show will be open until Oct. 15. Hours of the Center are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and Friday 10 am to noon, closed weekends and holidays.

The Kapemni (pronounced Cap’em-nay) symbol of two tipis connected top to top reflects the Lakota belief that Earth appears as the mirror image of the sky, according to Holly Counts with the Sandoz Center.

Counts, Assistant Professor of Physical Sciences Dr. Tawny Tibbits, and CSC graduate student Kinsley Mason collaborated to create 14 paintings of constellations including Bear’s Lodge, Seven Sisters/Girls, Buffalo, Elk, Salamander, and Turtle. Sources for the paintings’ captions were taken from Lakota Star Knowledge by Ronald Goodman and D(Lakota) Star Map Constellation Guide by Annette S. Lee, Jim Rock, and Charlene O’Rourke.

“The exhibit walks visitors through some of the major constellations. We focus on Lakota and Dakota lore,” Tibbits said. “The Seven Sisters in Lakota, Dakota lore are seven individuals who were plucked up from the surface of the earth and thrown into the sky.”

Tibbits said the themes reflected in Lakota constellations have many similarities with traditional Greek stories including love, loss, war, and jealousy.

“Looking up is a common fascination among all the cultures of the world,” Tibbits said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Concerns brought to school board

During a packed Monday evening meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, the board — with members Boone Huffman and Tye Pourie…

Traffic stop results in arrest
News

Traffic stop results in arrest

On June 3 Chadron Police Sergant Young conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle near Fourth and Maple in Chadron for having no license plat…

News

State Park Centennial next weekend

  • Updated

Chadron State Park is the place to be June 11 and 12, for the Centennial Birthday Bash.The fun gets started on Friday, June 11, from 5-10 p.m.…

Ride the Ridge returns
News

Ride the Ridge returns

CRAWFORD – One of the best ways to explore Northwest Nebraska is on horseback, and with the return of the annual Ride the Ridge event June 19,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News