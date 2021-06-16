Exhibit features Lakota constellation stories

The current exhibit at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Kapemni: As It Is Above, It Is Below, showcases Lakota constellations, culture, history, Native American zodiac signs, and related lore. The show will be open until Oct. 15. Hours of the Center are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and Friday 10 am to noon, closed weekends and holidays.

The Kapemni (pronounced Cap’em-nay) symbol of two tipis connected top to top reflects the Lakota belief that Earth appears as the mirror image of the sky, according to Holly Counts with the Sandoz Center.

Counts, Assistant Professor of Physical Sciences Dr. Tawny Tibbits, and CSC graduate student Kinsley Mason collaborated to create 14 paintings of constellations including Bear’s Lodge, Seven Sisters/Girls, Buffalo, Elk, Salamander, and Turtle. Sources for the paintings’ captions were taken from Lakota Star Knowledge by Ronald Goodman and D(Lakota) Star Map Constellation Guide by Annette S. Lee, Jim Rock, and Charlene O’Rourke.

“The exhibit walks visitors through some of the major constellations. We focus on Lakota and Dakota lore,” Tibbits said. “The Seven Sisters in Lakota, Dakota lore are seven individuals who were plucked up from the surface of the earth and thrown into the sky.”