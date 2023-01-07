Exhibit provides look at Sandoz’s trips

Since opening its doors in September of 2002, the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center has been homes to dozens of exhibits. Starting next week, folks can stop in to get a glimpse into the life of the woman for whom the center is named.

Center Archivist Courtney Kouba said the “Travels with Mari” exhibit will be on display from Jan. 9 through May 12.

For the most part, there will be items that are being displayed for the first time at the center, Kouba said. “Some of her clothing, and some of the photographs have probably been displayed before, but not in this manner. A lot of it will be new. Her suitcases, to our knowledge, have never been on display before. We’re bringing out a lot of her jewelry, some of her toiletries.

“The idea is to highlight the trips she’s taken and the reasons she went.”

These include trips for research and interviews, Kouba said, and the display of items she took with her or might have bought will provide her a voice. Some of the outfits, she added, will be paired with photos from her trips.

As to how she came by the items, Kouba explained all of Sandoz’s personal objects came from her apartment in New York. They were collected by her sister, eventually donating them to the Mari Sandoz Society. The display includes part of the society’s repository.

The Mari Sandoz Society was originally affiliated with the Chadron State Foundation, Koubo said. When they were partnered, some of Sandoz’s belongings were already at the college, in a Mari Sandoz room in the Administration Building. The former Media Center at the school was converted into the High Plains Heritage Center, with items moved to the new building.

Koubo added, “Mari wanted a center built in the High Plains region, dedicated to the study of the High Plains people, so it was just a really good fit and the Society was a really big in partnership with the college, in getting the center going. It was a natural place for these items to go.”

Among the more prominent items are the outfits Sandoz wore. Kouba said, “I think Mari’s clothing itself is amazing. She was pretty into fashion, and she was very petite. I think when people see some of the clothes on the mannequins they’re going to be shocked by how small she was.” She further added Sandoz’s clothing wasn’t very ostentatious in terms of coloring.

“Her favorite color was brown. A lot of her clothes reflect that. There are very neutral tones, very earthy tones. I think clothing reflects people and their personalities, so it’s kind of fun to look at that.”

Kouba said the jewelry is also very interesting, as the center doesn’t typically display it and there’s a large variety of pieces.

Another draw, Kouba said, is the labels used in the display as they are taken from Sandoz’s letters about her trips. “I’ve made postcards, essentially, for the labels. It’s not going to be our descriptions at all. It’s going to be 100% Mari speaking.”

Among the trips showcased are Sandor’z trip to Washington, D.C., to look in the National Archives for Native American records, going to meet publishers, and visits home to family. Kouba noted there are no specific trips that are honed in on intentionally, and the display is meant to give a general idea of the traveling Sandoz did and the reasons why.

Regular center hours are 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-noon Friday.