Exhibit showcasing life of Sandoz open

The life and accomplishments of Mari Sandoz will be showcased through March 5 in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to noon. The Sandoz Center's accessibility is subject to change in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The exhibit includes wooden crates of metal printing plates from three of Sandoz’s books, several awards, maps, drawings, news stories, letters, and a variety of memorabilia such as a play script, a sculpture, a child’s piggy bank, and photos from the 1964 Cheyenne Autumn movie set. The history of the center and Mari Sandoz Heritage Society are also described in documents on display.

Holly Counts, who organized the exhibit, said the publishers were going to melt down the metal printing plates for new books if Sandoz did not purchase them. She decided to save Old Jules, Slogum House, and Crazy Horse.

“She loved these books so much, she didn’t want the plates to be melted. Visitors to the center can look at these plates and handle them,” Counts said.

Also on display is a small replica of the Crazy Horse monument given to Sandoz in appreciation for her participation on the commission that planned the monument northwest of Custer, South Dakota.