Explore new research, tech at Panhandle tour

The University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center will partner with the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association on Aug. 23 to host the annual field tour, Panhandle Agricultural Research and Technology Tour (PARTT). The 2022 event will highlight up-to-date research on dry beans and other crops. Entry is free. PARTT will include tours of crop research plots; lunch; afternoon presentations on timely topics; and a chance to see new ag technologies.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Panhandle Center, 4502 Avenue I. At 9 a.m. the program will begin, and plot tours will follow starting at 9:15 a.m. Trailers will take visitors on the plot tours and each stop will last 25 - 30 minutes.

Plot tour topics:

Managing Pollinators & Pests in Sunflowers – Jeff Bradshaw, Entomologist

Using Cover Crops and Rotational Strategies for Weed Control in Dry Beans – Nevin Lawrence, Integrated Weed Management Specialist

What’s Going on at Pulse Corner? – Bob Harveson, Plant Pathologist

Update on the Dry Bean Breeding Program – Carlos Urrea, Dry Bean Breeding Specialist

Sensor-Based Irrigation Management – Xin Qiao, Water / Irrigation Management Specialist & Gary Stone, Water Cropping Systems Extension Educator

Geophysical Investigation of Paleochannels & Groundwater in Scottsbluff Using Electrical Resistivity Tomography – Mohammed Khalil, Geoscientist

Pulse Crops for the Nebraska Panhandle – Dipak Santra, Alternative Crops Breeding Specialist

Indoor Presentations:

Ag Economy Update – Jessica Groskopf, Regional Ag Economist

Climate-Smart Commodity Production – Bijesh Maharjan, Soil & Nutrient Management Specialist

Detection of White Mold in Dry Beans – Wei-zhen Liang, Research Assistant Professor

For more information:

Contact event chair Xin Qiao, Water / Irrigation Specialist at 308-632-1230 or xin.qiao@unl.edu