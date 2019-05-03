Nebraska Extension is a great resource for information and help if you have suffered damages from the recent weather events. Call or email your local Nebraska County Extension Office (Call Sioux – 308-668-2428, Dawes – 308-432-3373, Sheridan – 308-327-2312, or email jnixon@unl.edu or jack.arterburn@unl.edu). Most information is available online at Flood.unl.edu. Check out these specific pieces of information:
1. Water in your home or outbuildings.
a. Contact your insurance agent
b. Don’t rebuild or remodel until you’re your basement building materials are between 11 and 15% moisture. Borrow a moisture meter from the Dawes County Extension office.
2. Well Water
a. If your private drinking water well has been closer than 100 feet from flood waters, it may be contaminated with pollutants
b. Contact the upper Niobrara-White NRD office in Chadron for Water testing.
3. Loss of Livestock or Livestock feeds
a. If you have livestock losses or livestock feed damage, contact your Farm Service Agency office.
b. If you are in need of replacement feeds, contact Jack Arterburn about donated livestock feeds (jack.arterburn@unl.edu)
4. Loss of fencing
a. Contact your local Farm Service Agency to sign up for Emergency Conservation Program
b. If you need fencing supplies contact Jack Arteburn at jack.arterburn@unl.edu
5. If you would like to donate to flood relief
a. Monetary donations to help Northern Panhandle farmers and ranchers can be made electronically at chadronfoundation.org or by mail to Chadron Community Foundation, POB 1351, Chadron, NE 69337
b. Hay or fencing supplies can be donated by contacting Jack Arterburn (jack.arterburn@unl.edu)