Fab Four coming to Chadron

For this week’s Bands on Bordeaux event, it’s time to hear from across the Pond with some songs from one of the most well-known bands in the world, The Beatles.

According to their online page, The Abbey Road Band has been performing their Beatles Tribute since 2002. During that time, the group has been privileged to perform at many events, large and small. They are well known for their "rooftop concerts" during the annual Kool Deadwood Nights car rally and show.

The band has performed with The Grass Roots, Bobby Vee, The Beach Boys, and Asleep at the Wheel. In 2004, they opened the weeklong concert series at the Buffalo Chip Campground during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They've performed at the Central States Fair in Rapid City, and on the Freedom Stage at the State Fair in Huron, S.D.

Also in 2004, the group was invited to perform at the annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial for a crowd of over 30,000 people.

Monte Madison takes on the role of Paul McCartney Like most Beatles fans, that famous performance on the Ed Sullivan Show began the beginning of Madison's admiration for the Beatles and their new approach to music in the U.S. It wasn't until the release of the "Let it Be" album that he became a die-hard Beatles fan.

Madison is the founder of the Abbey Road Band as well as its musical director. He has over 40 years of experience in the music industry, as a musician, vocalist, producer, recording engineer, and live sound technician. He has performed in successful regional bands such as Ivory, Straw Dogs, and The Larry King Country Music Show. His favorite though, was performing in the band Madison Ave alongside his lovely wife, Rita. When not playing in the band, you will find Monte providing sound systems and engineering for events throughout the Black Hills region.

Mark Theissen, who is George Harrison, stated, “I like to think that my connection to George Harrison goes back a long way. The year I was born — 1956 — was the same year he got his first guitar. The day I was born — February 6 — was the same day, in 1958, that he performed for the first time with John Lennon and Paul McCartney in a band called The Quarrymen.

“I suppose my only real connection to 'the quiet Beatle' is my love of the guitar and my absolute obsession with the music The Beatles made. They provided the soundtrack of my childhood and it felt great. Today, when the Abbey Road Band plays, all I want is for our audience to feel what I felt — and still feel — when I listen to them.”

Larry Galbraith, aka John Lennon, stated, “I was nine years old when the Beatles played the Ed Sullivan show. The seed was planted. My parents bought me a guitar and a Beatles music book and I started practicing. At age 17 I was in my first band, "Freeflite." Six years later I helped form the band "Asia."

“Both bands toured the Midwest and played concerts with national acts such as Styx, REO Speedwagon, Headeast, Nazareth and Foghat. Asia recorded two albums and was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. All the bands I have played with these past 5 decades have played a few Beatles songs. Now it's all Beatles. Perfect!”

Jason Monroe is Ringo Starr. Monroe grew up in Pierre, S.D., and now resides in Spearfish. As a musician, he has an extensive past in singing and drumming, with a smattering of piano and guitar. Mostly, he has played in rock bands, so he naturally couldn't pass up the opportunity to play The Beatles' famous rock hits.

In addition, his past schooling in literature has led to being an editor for an online publication called An Unexpected Journal. Some of his loves and hobbies are singing, drumming, church volunteering, reading, writing, and hiking. Ever since hearing The Beatles, he has been hooked on songs like “Paperback Writer,” “We Can Work it Out” and “Day Tripper.” He may not sit as high on his drum throne as the great Ringo Starr, but he can play most of his drum parts.

The Abbey Road Band takes the stage on Thursday, July 21, on East First Street near Railroad Park.