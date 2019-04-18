{{featured_button_text}}
Study Abroad

Members of the Chadron State College study abroad group pose at the Radcliffe Square at Oxford University Thursday, May 10, 2018. 

 Photo courtesy Tracy Nobiling

The May 2020 Chadron State College faculty-led Study Abroad trip to London and Dublin will be historic for at least two reasons: It will be the 40th CSC trip and seven academic disciplines of Art, Business, Counseling, Criminal Justice, Education, English, and Psychology will be included.

Kate Pope, project coordinator, said the two-week, faculty-led program should be less than $5,000 per student and financial aid and scholarships are available. Others who are interested may travel and earn one credit hour. To learn more, email studyabroad@csc.edu or call 308-432-7079.

Travel abroad is an enriching experience, according to Pope, who accompanied the group in 2018.

“It’s important to expand one’s cultural view. Traveling abroad puts students in a situation where they have to adapt and engage with people who are different from them,” Pope said.

Destinations include London, Oxford, Dublin, Belfast, and the Cliffs of Mohr. Art students will also visit Stonehenge.

“The site visits were all fascinating and it’s always interesting to get a different perspective on the same subject matter,” Pope said. “It does not feel like a vacation. There is some free time, but each day is centered on your site visits and cultural experiences. It is complete immersion and the students learn a lot in a short time, even though they may not realize it.”

Through the following 16 courses, students can earn credit for their majors, minors or Essential Studies requirements.

ART 310/ART Seminar: Exploring Visual Culture and Landscape in England and Ireland

BA 460/560: Topics in International Business

COUN 501: Topics in Counseling

COUN 535: Multicultural Counseling

CJ 436/536: Comparative Criminal Justice

CJ 446: Cross Cultural Studies/Justice Studies

EDUC 460: Cross Cultural Studies Education

EDUC 536: Topics in Education

ENG 236B: History of British Literature since 1795

ENG 361: Literacy in the Digital Age

ENG 399A: Advanced Creative Writing: Creative Nonfiction

ENG 400: Independent Study

ENG 436/536: World Literature

LS 438/538: Topics in Law

PSYCH 401: Topics in Psychology

PSYCH 421: Culture and Psychology

