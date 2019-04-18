The May 2020 Chadron State College faculty-led Study Abroad trip to London and Dublin will be historic for at least two reasons: It will be the 40th CSC trip and seven academic disciplines of Art, Business, Counseling, Criminal Justice, Education, English, and Psychology will be included.
Kate Pope, project coordinator, said the two-week, faculty-led program should be less than $5,000 per student and financial aid and scholarships are available. Others who are interested may travel and earn one credit hour. To learn more, email studyabroad@csc.edu or call 308-432-7079.
Travel abroad is an enriching experience, according to Pope, who accompanied the group in 2018.
“It’s important to expand one’s cultural view. Traveling abroad puts students in a situation where they have to adapt and engage with people who are different from them,” Pope said.
Destinations include London, Oxford, Dublin, Belfast, and the Cliffs of Mohr. Art students will also visit Stonehenge.
“The site visits were all fascinating and it’s always interesting to get a different perspective on the same subject matter,” Pope said. “It does not feel like a vacation. There is some free time, but each day is centered on your site visits and cultural experiences. It is complete immersion and the students learn a lot in a short time, even though they may not realize it.”
Through the following 16 courses, students can earn credit for their majors, minors or Essential Studies requirements.
ART 310/ART Seminar: Exploring Visual Culture and Landscape in England and Ireland
BA 460/560: Topics in International Business
COUN 501: Topics in Counseling
COUN 535: Multicultural Counseling
CJ 436/536: Comparative Criminal Justice
CJ 446: Cross Cultural Studies/Justice Studies
EDUC 460: Cross Cultural Studies Education
EDUC 536: Topics in Education
ENG 236B: History of British Literature since 1795
ENG 361: Literacy in the Digital Age
ENG 399A: Advanced Creative Writing: Creative Nonfiction
ENG 400: Independent Study
ENG 436/536: World Literature
LS 438/538: Topics in Law
PSYCH 401: Topics in Psychology
PSYCH 421: Culture and Psychology