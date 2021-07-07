Fair features additions to events, building

With the annual Dawes County Fair starting at the end of the month, folks can expect to see some new things at the fairgrounds, particularly with the event center. With a grant through the LB 840 optional half-cent sales tax, the building received a new addition. There are also some interior updates including new lighting and a large fan for improved ventilation.

Dawes County Ag Society members Dan Rhembrandt, Crystal Brunsch, Neal Soester and Brooke Keim recently provided a look inside the building. On top of the new lighting and fans, the most noticeable difference in the event center will be the new, ADA-compliant restrooms at the northwest corner. Accessible from both inside and outside, the restrooms are and update from facilities that were about 60 years old.

There will also be new sidewalks connecting buildings along the south side, and replacement of broken sidewalks on the north end.

Brunsch noted there is always maintenance happening at the grounds, and they will continue upkeep as they always have. The Ag Society members expressed their appreciation to the local businesses and contractors for helping with the project, but noted there are always things to do at the grounds. Anyone who would like to donate can contact any member of the Dawes County Ag Society.