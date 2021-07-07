Fair features additions to events, building

With the annual Dawes County Fair starting at the end of the month, folks can expect to see some new things at the fairgrounds, particularly with the event center. With a grant through the LB 840 optional half-cent sales tax, the building received a new addition. There are also some interior updates including new lighting and a large fan for improved ventilation.
Dawes County Ag Society members Dan Rhembrandt, Crystal Brunsch, Neal Soester and Brooke Keim recently provided a look inside the building. On top of the new lighting and fans, the most noticeable difference in the event center will be the new, ADA-compliant restrooms at the northwest corner. Accessible from both inside and outside, the restrooms are and update from facilities that were about 60 years old.
There will also be new sidewalks connecting buildings along the south side, and replacement of broken sidewalks on the north end.
Brunsch noted there is always maintenance happening at the grounds, and they will continue upkeep as they always have. The Ag Society members expressed their appreciation to the local businesses and contractors for helping with the project, but noted there are always things to do at the grounds. Anyone who would like to donate can contact any member of the Dawes County Ag Society.
One new thing, in terms of events, Brunsch added, is there will be mini-bull riding for ages 7-13 and senior bull riding for ages 8-14 in the youth rodeo Monday, Aug. 2. The miniature bulls look just like full-grown animals except for their size. The senior division will have regular size animals. She’s excited for the additions, as it is the first time since she’s been helping with the youth rodeo that they have rough stock.
The fair board has also been working closely with Fur Trade Days, for the demolition derby this weekend.
The fair theme this year, “Get Out of Your Shell at the Fair,” encourages everyone to come and join in the fun, and enter exhibits if they want.
The fair gets underway on Thursday, July 29 with Clothing check-in at 8:30 a.m. at the 4-H building, and judging at 9 a.m. The building is also home to the FCE Life Challenge Contest from 10-11 a.m. and the 4-H Presentation Contest at 4:30 p.m., before things wrap up with the public fashion show at 7 p.m.
On Friday, July 30, Open Class check-in is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts Building; judging follows at 2 p.m. The Vetter Building will see the Cat Show — check-in at 8 a.m., show at 8:30 a.m. — and Dog Show — check-in at 12:30 p.m., show at 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 31 is the Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show, starting with check-in at 7:30 a.m. at the arena. Prior to the event, there will be a breakfast for show participants, families and spectators. The stage area of the grounds will have the Hippology Challenge Contest before things get really messy during the Hog Wrestling and Pig Wrangler auction at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, stop by the grandstands for the Dawes County Hall of Fame awards ceremony, followed by the tractor weigh-in at 3 p.m. and Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. Head a little further out, to the North 40 Track, and have some fun with the Lawnmower Races.
Doors at the 4-H Building open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 for 4-H exhibit check-in, with Static Exhibit interview judging at 9 a.m. Decorated cakes will be judged at the building from 2-4 p.m., and the Creative Chefs Silent Auction is from 5-7 p.m.
The arena and grandstand will have some fun for the youngsters Monday, with stick horse races for ages 6 and under from 2:30-4 p.m. and the Youth Rodeo at 5 p.m. The rodeo has age divisions of 7-10, 11-13 and 14-18, and participants must register and pay their entry fees by Monday, July 26. Forms are available at dawescountyfair.com
The grandstand will also be home to a live cake and pie auction at 5:30 p.m. Free popsicles will also be available at this time, and the east end of the race track will have a 3-D archery shoot.
At 7 p.m., the Static Exhibit Silent Auction opens at the 4-H Building. The auction closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, companion, exotic and rabbit check-ins begin are from 8-9 a.m. at the Vetter Building. The Companion Animal Show begins at 9:30 a.m. in the same building, followed by the exotics and the rabbits. Poultry check-ins begin at noon, though there will be lunch break immediately after the Rabbit Show and before the Poultry Show.
At 4:30 p.m. at the 4-H Building, static photo awards and State Fair entrants will be announced. The Ranch Rodeo contestant check-in begins at 5 p.m. at the stage, and the Animal Education Hour is at 5:30 in the show barn. Free snow cones begin at 5:30 p.m. as well, at the grandstands, with the Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction and FFA Hay Auction following.
The main event for the evening is the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. at the grandstands. Contestants must pre-register at www.dawescountyfair.com by Friday, July 30. Call in date is July 23 from 5-10 p.m. Call Casey Schuhmacher at 308-430-4346. The rodeo is limited to 15 four-person teams, with a fee of $300 a team 4 person team. The bronc rider fee is $125 a rider
The north side of the event center will be plenty busy on Wednesday, Aug. 4 with weigh-ins. Swine weights will be taken from 7-9 a.m., followed by goats and sheep from 9-10 a.m. and beef from 10-11 a.m.
Following weigh-ins, the Vetter Building is home to the Dairy Goat Show at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Meat Goat Show and livestock sale photos for goats and small animals. The show barn will have bottle lamb interviews from 1-3 p.m., and the Vetter Building will have a final show for the day, with Swine at 3 p.m. followed by livestock photos in the event center.
Tough Truck registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 6:45 p.m. at the stage. Free root beer floats will be served at the grandstands starting at 5:30 p.m., and the Tough Truck competition kicks off at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5 starts with a free breakfast at the open air shelter, and the Vetter Building is again the happening spot with bucket calf interviews from 8-10 a.m. and the Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m. Following the sheep will be the bottle lamb awards, and livestock photos for sheep.
Beginning at 11 a.m. in the Vetter Building is the Dairy Cattle Show, followed by Beef Showmanship. After a lunch break, the building will be home to Breeding Beef, Stocker Feeders and Bucket Calf awards, the Market Beef Show and livestock sale photos for beef. Be sure to stick around the grandstand for the free barbecue with paid admission from 5:15-6:15 p.m., and the always entertaining Rubber Check Race at 6 p.m.
Those planning to run the race should pre-register by Wednesday, Aug. 3. Contact Georgia Kahl at 308-665-5365 or Cooper Cogdill 308-430-3473
The show barn will have another learning opportunity beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the Goat, Sheep and Bucket Calf Education Hour. Following the races, from 8-10 p.m., stop in at the open air shelter for the free fair dance.
Friday, Aug. 6 is check-out day for the open class, and youth will get to show their animal knowledge with the Small Animal Round Robin at 9 a.m. and the Large Animal rounds at 11 a.m. Both will be in the Vetter Building.
In the afternoon, the Vetter Building will host the Adult Showmanship Contest at 4 p.m., and there’s certain to be a crowd starting at 4:30 p.m. for the Livestock Buyers Social followed by the auction at 6 p.m. Prior to the auction, youngsters will show off their animal pals during the Clover Kids Pet Parade at 5:45 p.m..
Exhibits will be released from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 7, but just because the exhibit spaces will be closed it doesn’t mean it’s time to head home. As with every year, the fairgrounds will need cleaned up and the work goes much faster with everyone pitching in.
With the pandemic keeping everyone separated this past year, coming out to enjoy and help with the fair is a great chance to come together again as a community.