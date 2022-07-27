Fair kicks off this week

It’s time again for the Dawes County Fair, celebrating 136 years in 2022 with a theme of “Tough Enough to Wear Pink!”

The events get underway on Thursday, with 4-H Clothing checking at 8:30 a.m., followed by judging at 9 a.m. Running from 10-11 a.m. is the 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Challenge.

In the afternoon it’s the 4-H Presentation Contest at 4:30 p.m., followed by the 4-H Fashion Show at 7 p.m. The public is invited to the show, but rather than it being at the fairgrounds as in previous years, it will be at the high school along with the rest of Thursday’s events.

On Friday, the animal shows begin with the 4-H Cat Show check in at 8 a.m. and the show following. In the afternoon, it’s time for the dogs with check-in at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 1 p.m. Both shows are at the Vetter Building.

The Dixie Eaton/Henken Roberts Building is also sure to be busy Friday, with Open Class check-in beginning at 9 a.m.; Open Class judging is at 2 p.m.

Saturday gets started early at the arena, with a breakfast at 7 a.m. Having a good breakfast is important for the horse riders, as they will be busying themselves through the day with the 4-H Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show beginning at 8 a.m.; check-in is at 7:30 a.m. There will also be a Hippology challenge from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the arena stage area.

Saturday evening, don’t be afraid to get down and dirty with the Dawes County Fair Board Hog Wrestling west of the arena. The event is certainly a popular one, with seats filling up early. Prior to the wrestling is a chance to make some money with wrangler auction.

Sunday is all about recognizing residents, with the Dawes County Hall of Fame induction at 2 p.m. in the grandstands. After the ceremony, it’s time of the check-in of the Antique Tractor Pull, with the main event, and the Hall of Fame awards reception, scheduled for 4 p.m. North of the arena, be sure to check out the entertaining Lawn Mower Association Races starting at 3 p.m.

Doors open 8:30 a.m. Monday at the 4-H Building, for exhibit check-ins. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., 4-H static exhibit interview judging will take place. From 2-4 p.m. decorated cakes will be judged, and there’s opportunity to claim some sweets during the live cake and pie auction in the grandstands at 5:30 p.m.; free popsicles will also be available.

In the arena Monday afternoon, stick horse races run from 2:30- 4 p.m., with the youth rodeo for ages 7-18 at 5 p.m. At the east end of the race track, take aim during the 3-D archery shoot, open to any age, at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 4-H static exhibits, and the silent auction open at the 4-H Building. Over at the Vetter Building, check-in for 4-H companion animals, exotics and rabbits is at 8 a.m. The companion animal show begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by exotics and the rabbits.

Check-in for poultry is 11 a.m., with the show beginning after lunch. From 3-4 p.m. it’s time for weigh-ins on goats, followed by swine weigh-ins from 4-6 p.m.

At the 4-H Building, check out the 4-H static award photos at 4:30 p.m. Stop by the show barn from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to visit with 4-H families about their animals during the Small Animal Education Hour.

The grandstands are again busy in the evening, with free snow cones at 5:30 p.m. Contestants for the Ranch Rodeo should check in starting at 6 p.m. The Cowboy Auction is a 6:30 p.m., with the rodeo and bronc match at 7 p.m. The local FFA will also conduct their hay auction, at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 4-H sheep weigh-ins and check-ins are from 8-9 a.m. at the North Side Event Center, followed by beef from 9-10 a.m.

In the Vetter Building, the 4-H Dairy Goat Show starts at 11 a.m., followed by the Meat Goat Show. Bottle lamb interviews are at the show barn from 1-3 p.m., followed by the 4-H Swine Show in the Vetter building.

Tough truck registration is at the stage at 5:30 p.m., closing at 6:45 p.m. There will be a drivers meeting at 6:30 p.m., with the Tough Truck competition at 7 p.m. in the arena. Refreshments include free root beer floats at 5:30 p.m. at the grandstands.

Thursday there is another breakfast, this time at the open air shelter beginning at 7 a.m. The Vetter Building is home to most of the day’s activities, with 4-H bucket calf interviews rom 8-10 a.m. the 4-H Sheep Show is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the bottle lamb awards. The 4-H Dairy Cattle Show is at 11 a.m., followed by 4-H Beef Showmanship.

After lunch, it’s time for the breeding beef, stocker feeders and bucket calf awards, with the 4-H Market Beef Show following to wrap things up for animal showings. Free snow cones will again be available at the grandstands, and there is an education opportunity about goats, sheep, and bucket calves from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the show barn.

6 p.m. marks the start of the Rubber Check Race, as well as the team auction. From 8-10 p.m., get on your dancing shoes and cut a rug at the free dance at the open air shelter.

Friday is time to see who’s the top showmen during the small animal round robin at 9 a.m. and large animal round robin at 11 a.m. Both are at the Vetter Building.

The building is also home to the adult showmanship contest at 4 p.m., with the livestock buyers’ social from 4:30-6 p.m. Check out the youngsters and their animals during the Clover Kids Parade at 5:45 p.m. The livestock auction gets underway at 6 p.m., which is also the deadline for the static exhibit silent auction at the 4-H Building.

On Saturday, the public is encouraged to add their hands and make light work of the exhibit and animal check out, as well as general cleanup of the grounds.