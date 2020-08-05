Fair offers fundraising opportunity

The Dawes County Fair isn’t just an opportunity for youth and the community to show off their animals and projects, or to have some fun watching vehicles fly through the air and Rubber Check team members quickly switch pairs of shared underwear. The fair also presents plenty of opportunity to get involved with volunteering and donating to keep the fair going.
For students, the fair also provides them an opportunity to fundraise for a trip to Washington, D.C. through the concessions stand. During fair, it’s rare to see the stand without a customer placing or waiting for an order. And when nightly events happen the line stretches well into the area behind the grandstands.
Inside the stand it’s a rush of activity with students and parents serving up food and sweets, or taking orders and money.
The Washington, D.C. trip is tentatively scheduled for the end of May, 2021, though it won’t be the last. Trips are done every two years, and is open to any students. Morgan Schommer, who was working the booth Thursday morning, explained students are sent letters two years prior to the trip, when they are in seventh or eighth grade. The letters provide information about an organizational meeting for the trip, and students who come to the meeting can then sign up.
The next two years, students — and parents, as they can come as well — fundraise for two years to pay for their portion of the trip. The student cost is $2,400, and adult cost is $2,800.
The nation’s capitol isn’t the only stop on the trip, which includes visits to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, the Boston Freedom Trail and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Also while in D.C., the group will visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and place a wreath.
Regarding the concessions booth at the fair, Brenda Rhembrandt explained students sign up and work a given number of hours. The overall profits from the booth are split up to provide something of an hourly wage. For some of the items, such as the beef sticks, profits go into a general fund to help provide for things such as lunches. Rhembrandt noted their breakfasts and dinners are paid for through the company providing the trip. The general fund is also used to pay for the bus ride from Chadron to Rapid City, where students board the plane to D.C.
While this trip is not an official school function, Rhembrandt noted the district is instrumental in notifying the students eligible for the trip every few years.
Schommer said she wants to go on the trip because it seems fun and she’s never been on a plane before. Kiera Haag, who was working the booth Thursday alongside Schommer, Rhembrandt and Cricket Haag, said her brother did the trip before and said it was fun, and a lot of her friends are going.
The group is appreciative of all the support provided by citizens and businesses, not only for their patronage but also equipment for the concessions stand and the general support shown throughout the year.
