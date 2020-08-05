Fair offers fundraising opportunity

The nation’s capitol isn’t the only stop on the trip, which includes visits to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, the Boston Freedom Trail and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Also while in D.C., the group will visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and place a wreath.

Regarding the concessions booth at the fair, Brenda Rhembrandt explained students sign up and work a given number of hours. The overall profits from the booth are split up to provide something of an hourly wage. For some of the items, such as the beef sticks, profits go into a general fund to help provide for things such as lunches. Rhembrandt noted their breakfasts and dinners are paid for through the company providing the trip. The general fund is also used to pay for the bus ride from Chadron to Rapid City, where students board the plane to D.C.

While this trip is not an official school function, Rhembrandt noted the district is instrumental in notifying the students eligible for the trip every few years.

Schommer said she wants to go on the trip because it seems fun and she’s never been on a plane before. Kiera Haag, who was working the booth Thursday alongside Schommer, Rhembrandt and Cricket Haag, said her brother did the trip before and said it was fun, and a lot of her friends are going.

The group is appreciative of all the support provided by citizens and businesses, not only for their patronage but also equipment for the concessions stand and the general support shown throughout the year.

