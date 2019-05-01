Impacts from Winter Storm Ulmer continue to cause complications in Dawes County.
The Dawes County Ag Society approached the county commissioners last week about damage to the old show barn at the fairgrounds.
“It is a total loss,” said Crystal Brunsch. A heavy snow load, combined with high winds snapped beams in the building during Winter Storm Ulmer in March. The building is insured for $61,682, but research done by the Ag Society puts demolition and replacement costs at more than $100,000. It’s likely plumbing and electrical work will also have to be re-located during the replacement. The board also is trying to determine exactly how construction should take place given that the old show barn was originally constructed to share a wall with the event center.
There are fire safety concerns about re-building in a similar fashion, but leaving a gap between the two buildings will create large snow drifts during the winter, said board member Travis Nitsch. The board has also considered constructing the replacement building in an entirely different location at the fairgrounds.
The group spoke with the commissioners about reporting the damage to the Nebraska and Federal emergency management agencies. Deputy Dawes County Attorney Adam Edmund also advised the board to budget for the new building in its capital improvement fund as it prepares for the next fiscal year.
County road crews continue to battle soft, muddy roads across the entire county, which saw 34 roads closed due to drifting and flooding after Winter Storm Ulmer. Winter Storm Wesley in April and recent rains have contributed to road conditions.
“The roads are still pretty soft,” said Commission Chairman Vic Rivera, who added that many of the roads are passable. However, as of last week’s meeting, all 34 roads were still considered closed because they had yet to be repaired back to state road standards, according to Interim Road Superintendent Larry Hankin. He said again Monday afternoon that the roads remain officially closed until he can further consult with the Dawes County Commissioners.
Commissioner Jake Stewart said Tuesday morning the county is leaving the roads closed until it can be sure they are safe from a liability standpoint. He traveled several of the roads Tuesday morning and will have updates at the next commissioners' meeting May 14. In addition, the county is planning to bid out five of the largest projects, and selection for those is underway, Stewart said.
Jerry Schumacher expressed dissatisfaction with the process of getting roads repaired and re-opened, as well as communication about the issue with the public.
“It’s been six weeks, and it appears there hasn’t been any progress. I know that’s not the case,” he said. “It’s reasonable to expect that some of them are at the condition they can be used.”
Commissioner Jake Stewart said the county is working to provide a visual for the public to use, creating a map with the county-owned software that will indicate which roads are open and closed.
In other business last week, Melvin Blundell of the Antelope Cemetery Association asked the commissioners about funding to maintain the cemetery. However, in the case of pioneer cemeteries like Antelope Cemetery, it must be abandoned or neglected for five years, a formal process that the local cemetery association must follow.
“If you have an association, the association is responsible for the care and maintenance of the property,” Edmund said.