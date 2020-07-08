Fairgrounds getting prepped for main event

The Dawes County Fairgrounds have certainly been busy this summer with food banks and COVID-19 testing, though there’s also been plenty done to get ready for the 134th County Fair July 24- Aug. 1. This year’s theme is “Fairadise – Let the Good Times Grow,” as selected by the Dawes County Agricultural Society earlier this year.
Ag Society President Dan Rhembrandt said a new building going up at the fairgrounds will be used for small animals during the fair. He noted the previously used building blew down in the spring blizzard two years ago. Last year’s fair, he said, all of the animals were packed into two buildings, so the new building will allow them to have more space. Small animal exhibits include rabbits, poultry, sheep and goats.
Work started on the new building in March, when cement from the former building was torn out. Rhembrandt said the new building will be in the same “footprint” as the previous.
With regard to the current pandemic, Rhembrandt said they will follow guidelines from Panhandle Public Health District, practicing social distancing and possibly running at 75% capacity. “The numbers might be down this year anyway, because of the COVID,” Rhembrandt said, “and we’ve got some recommendations on not filling to our capacity.”
Ag Society Treasurer Crystal Brunsch said, “We’ll just be following any COVID recommendations the Health Department puts out there for us.
In terms of getting the fairgrounds ready to go, Brunsch said, “We’re going to be painting a couple of the buildings, we’ve got new sand in the arena. We’ve done a lot of red rock.” Rhembrandt said the work also includes a lot of mowing and weeding.
“This is all volunteer stuff, what the Fair Board does,” Rhembrandt said. “It’s like having a second job.”
“But you don’t get paid,” Brunsch added with a laugh.
There will also be a fundraiser raffle for a four-wheeler. Tickets are available at Security First Bank, Bauerkemper’s, Chadron Federal Credit Union or any board member. Drawing for the four-wheeler will be during the Rubber Check Race on Thursday, July 30, and funds will go to fairgrounds improvements.
A schedule of some of the nightly events put on by the Ag Society follows. See the July 15 edition for more information and an in-depth schedule.
Saturday, July 25
Pig wrestling and wrangler auction, 5 p.m., Grandstand
Sunday, July 26
Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame, 2 p.m., Grandstand
Antique Tractor Pull, 4 p.m., Grandstand
Monday, July 27
Stick Horse Races for ages 6 and under, 2:30-4 p.m., Grandstand/Arena
Youth Rodeo (Gymkhana) for ages 7-10, 11-13 and 14-18 , 5 p.m., Arena
*Must pre-register and pay by Monday, July 20. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com
Tuesday, July 28
Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand
FFA Hay Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand
Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match, 7 p.m., Grandstand
*Must pre-register and pay by Friday, July 26. Limited to 15 teams; $300 per team/four-person team; bronc riders $125 per rider. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com
Wednesday, July 29
Tough Truck Registration, 5 p.m., Stage
Free BBQ with Paid Admission, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Tough Truck, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand/Arena
Thursday, July 30
Rubber Check Race/Team Auction, 6 p.m., Grandstand
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!