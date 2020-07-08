Fairgrounds getting prepped for main event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dawes County Fairgrounds have certainly been busy this summer with food banks and COVID-19 testing, though there’s also been plenty done to get ready for the 134th County Fair July 24- Aug. 1. This year’s theme is “Fairadise – Let the Good Times Grow,” as selected by the Dawes County Agricultural Society earlier this year.

Ag Society President Dan Rhembrandt said a new building going up at the fairgrounds will be used for small animals during the fair. He noted the previously used building blew down in the spring blizzard two years ago. Last year’s fair, he said, all of the animals were packed into two buildings, so the new building will allow them to have more space. Small animal exhibits include rabbits, poultry, sheep and goats.

Work started on the new building in March, when cement from the former building was torn out. Rhembrandt said the new building will be in the same “footprint” as the previous.

With regard to the current pandemic, Rhembrandt said they will follow guidelines from Panhandle Public Health District, practicing social distancing and possibly running at 75% capacity. “The numbers might be down this year anyway, because of the COVID,” Rhembrandt said, “and we’ve got some recommendations on not filling to our capacity.”