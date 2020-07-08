Fairgrounds getting prepped for main event

Fairgrounds getting prepped for main event

{{featured_button_text}}
A home for animals

Crews have been busy at the Dawes County Fairgrounds, getting new building readty to go for small animals. The new structure replaces one that blew down.

 Mark Dykes

The Dawes County Fairgrounds have certainly been busy this summer with food banks and COVID-19 testing, though there’s also been plenty done to get ready for the 134th County Fair July 24- Aug. 1. This year’s theme is “Fairadise – Let the Good Times Grow,” as selected by the Dawes County Agricultural Society earlier this year.

Ag Society President Dan Rhembrandt said a new building going up at the fairgrounds will be used for small animals during the fair. He noted the previously used building blew down in the spring blizzard two years ago. Last year’s fair, he said, all of the animals were packed into two buildings, so the new building will allow them to have more space. Small animal exhibits include rabbits, poultry, sheep and goats.

Work started on the new building in March, when cement from the former building was torn out. Rhembrandt said the new building will be in the same “footprint” as the previous.

With regard to the current pandemic, Rhembrandt said they will follow guidelines from Panhandle Public Health District, practicing social distancing and possibly running at 75% capacity. “The numbers might be down this year anyway, because of the COVID,” Rhembrandt said, “and we’ve got some recommendations on not filling to our capacity.”

Ag Society Treasurer Crystal Brunsch said, “We’ll just be following any COVID recommendations the Health Department puts out there for us.

In terms of getting the fairgrounds ready to go, Brunsch said, “We’re going to be painting a couple of the buildings, we’ve got new sand in the arena. We’ve done a lot of red rock.” Rhembrandt said the work also includes a lot of mowing and weeding.

“This is all volunteer stuff, what the Fair Board does,” Rhembrandt said. “It’s like having a second job.”

“But you don’t get paid,” Brunsch added with a laugh.

There will also be a fundraiser raffle for a four-wheeler. Tickets are available at Security First Bank, Bauerkemper’s, Chadron Federal Credit Union or any board member. Drawing for the four-wheeler will be during the Rubber Check Race on Thursday, July 30, and funds will go to fairgrounds improvements.

A schedule of some of the nightly events put on by the Ag Society follows. See the July 15 edition for more information and an in-depth schedule.

Saturday, July 25

Pig wrestling and wrangler auction, 5 p.m., Grandstand

Sunday, July 26

Dawes County Ag Hall of Fame, 2 p.m., Grandstand

Antique Tractor Pull, 4 p.m., Grandstand

Monday, July 27

Stick Horse Races for ages 6 and under, 2:30-4 p.m., Grandstand/Arena

Youth Rodeo (Gymkhana) for ages 7-10, 11-13 and 14-18 , 5 p.m., Arena

*Must pre-register and pay by Monday, July 20. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com

Tuesday, July 28

Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand

FFA Hay Auction, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand

Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match, 7 p.m., Grandstand

*Must pre-register and pay by Friday, July 26. Limited to 15 teams; $300 per team/four-person team; bronc riders $125 per rider. Forms available at dawescountyfair.com

Wednesday, July 29

Tough Truck Registration, 5 p.m., Stage

Free BBQ with Paid Admission, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Tough Truck, 6:30 p.m., Grandstand/Arena

Thursday, July 30

Rubber Check Race/Team Auction, 6 p.m., Grandstand

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Events taking shape for FTD weekend

Though the Fur Trade Days, Inc. board has made the decision to not have any officially organized Fur Trade Days events for 2020 due to the pan…

News

Chadron Record brings in nine awards

  • Updated

Last Thursday, the Nebraska Press Association announced its 2019 awards. These awards are typically done at a two-day convention, and though e…

News

Stay safe in fireworks season

The smell of gunpowder in the air typically means one of two things. Either someone’s bagged their animal, or it’s time for fireworks to start…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News