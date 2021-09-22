Fairgrounds home to obstacle course Saturday

While stationed there he met Deborah MacCrone, whom had three daughters. They were married on July 9, 1969, and shortly after they were married his first enlistment was about up. He told Deborah, “I can get out and we can go back to Nebraska and work on a ranch. I will freeze in the winter and cook in the summer, and when I turn 6, we won't have a thing. Or l can stay in the Marines and at least I will get a retirement check.” To this day he says it was the second-best decision he ever made.

In just two short years and four months he was back in Vietnam. The years rolled by and he had many duty stations and deployments. In 1972 Kenneth and Deborah had a son and they named him Kenneth Richard Garner, after his dad. While stationed with the Marine Air Detachment at Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Md., Kenneth was promoted to Master Gunnery Sargent (E-9).

In September of 1989 Kenneth decided it was time for a change. Not liking it on a Navy base he put in for retirement. After retirement he went to work for a government contracted working on Marine Corps helicopters. When he was turned 62, he was ready to retire for good and he returned to Nebraska. For the past eleven years Kenneth and Deborah has owned The LZ Horse Boarding Stables. They just sold The LZ a few weeks ago and are moving out on Country Club Road where they can relax and love life the way God meant it to be.

