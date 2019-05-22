The Dawes County Fairgrounds will have a different look in the coming weeks as the old show barn is scheduled to be torn down.
The barn, built sometime between 1957 and 1962, was damaged during Winter Storm Ulmer in March.
“The rafters had damage from the snow load, and the entire building is twisted from the wind,” said Dawes County Ag Society member Dan Rhembrandt.
The old show barn is expected to be torn down within the next 30 days. The facility was built by the Hereford Breeding Association.
“It was built as a sale ring to show and sell their Hereford bulls and cows,” Rhembrandt said. The association also installed a boiler in a nearby Quonset that housed the association’s wash rack so cattlemen had hot water to wash their animals.
“The Hereford Breeders Association in Chadron was kind of short-lived,” Rhembrandt said. He’s not sure when it dissolved, as there is little information in the fairground records. The building has had other various uses, including storage, in the years since the association dissolved.
Two years ago, the old show barn was converted to a small animal barn, housing sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry during the Dawes County Fair.
The age of building limited how much insurance the Dawes County Ag Society could carry on the facility, but there will be some insurance funds allocated toward replacing the structure. The board is also pursuing FEMA funds since the damage occurred during Winter Storm Ulmer, for which a disaster declaration has been issued. However, it’s unclear if the combined funds will be enough to cover the costs of a replacement building.
Reconstruction is further complicated by the fact that when the Event Center was built, the west wall was left out of that building, instead sharing a wall with the old show barn.
“It actually shut down the Event Center for use until we get an end wall in,” Rhembrandt said. The Ag Society will install the end wall as soon as it can after the show barn is torn down. However, the board can’t order the end wall until it receives estimates, and there is an eight-week turnaround time on manufacturing, Rhembrandt said.
“It’s going to push right up to fair.”
All the electrical and heating infrastructure for both the show barn and the Event Center is located in the show barn and will have to be moved as well. The repairs could impact this year’s fair, though to what degree is as yet unknown.
“It will be a scramble,” Rhembrandt said.
Long-term it’s unclear how and when the board will replace the old show barn. It’s possible building codes will prevent the construction of a new building in the same spot. The board is considering a site to the east of the Vetter Building, but no decisions have been made, he said.
“We want to try to get started this fall, but funding is going to be the issue,” Rhembrandt said. “The skyline is going to change over there this year.”