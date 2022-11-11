Fall Feast scheduled for Nov. 13

Immanuel Lutheran Church will host its annual Fabulous Fall Feast on Sunday, November 13 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. This year's meal will have both dine-in and take-out options. You are invited to come dine in at the church. If you would like a take-out meal, please call 308-432-5408 or email chadimmanuel@gmail.com
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $8 for students and free for ages 5 and under.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 747 Ann Street, the corner of Ann and 8th Streets. All are welcome — come famished and leave full!