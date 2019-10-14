With the help of campus and community volunteers, the Chadron State Foundation kicked off of the annual Fall Fund Drive. Volunteers will visit donors through Oct. 25.
Since 1986, the Fall Fund Drive has been raising money for scholarships and programs at Chadron State. The Fall Fund Drive relies on the work of campus and community volunteers to reach out and collect pledges and donations throughout Chadron and Northwest Nebraska.
This year’s theme for the drive is “Your Generosity, My Opportunity,” marking the countless ways the generosity of the Chadron community members and businesses, along with Chadron State College faculty and staff, is used to create opportunities for CSC students.
Donations are used to provide scholarships to CSC students, improve facilities on the college campus and fund the college’s many departments and programs.
To make a gift, contact the Chadron State Foundation by visiting their office located in Sparks Hall, calling 308-432-6366, or visiting csc.edu/foundation.