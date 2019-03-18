Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) has announced that it is returning $5.1 million in cash-back dividends to agricultural producers in 13 counties in the Panhandle of Nebraska and Southeast Wyoming.
Eligible customer-owners served by FCSAmerica in the Panhandle of Nebraska and Southeast Wyoming, received a total of $5.1 million in 2018 cash-back dividends. Across the Wyobraska Region, eligible customer-owners received cash-back dividends of $8.8 million.
FCSAmerica is distributing more than $230 million in 2018 cash-back dividends to eligible customer-owners in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. This brings the amount of net earnings FCSAmerica has returned to customers since 2004 to $1.7 billion.
"Our 2018 cash-back dividend is our largest to date, and reflects FCSAmerica's commitment to share our financial strength with customer-owners," said Rick Griffith, Regional Vice President of FCSAmerica in Wyobraska.
The 2018 cash-back dividend equates to 0.90 basis points. Barring unforeseen events and significant changes in economic conditions, the FCSAmerica Board of Directors intends to keep cash-back dividends at this enhanced level for the foreseeable future. For 2018, FCSAmerica reported net income of $633 million and members' equity of $5.5 billion.
Cash-back dividends are based on an eligible customer's average loan volume during the calendar year. The more eligible loan business customers have with the cooperative, the more they benefit financially through cash-back dividends.
For more information on the 2018 cash-back dividend, including county-by-county distributions, visit powerofownership.com.