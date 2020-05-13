FBLA students qualify for national competition

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference (SLC) is a  great opportunity for high school students to participate in a competitive events  program among some of the best students in the state. SLC also includes state officer  elections and a series of informative leadership workshops for FBLA students and  advisers. Due to Covid 19, the State Leadership Conference was cancelled but several  events had already been submitted for judging.

Those events were judged and awards  were given through a YouTube presentation on April 23. Six members will  continue on to the next level of nationals competition to be held virtually throughout the  month of June. The following are the results of this year's competition. 

FBLA National Leadership Conference qualifiers are: Grace Sorenson, Lauren Collins and Abigail Gardner​ in Hospitality Management, who placed first out of 42 teams; and Jameson Margetts, Maddie Pelton and Kennady Stack​ in Website Design, who placed second out of 21 teams

Award Winners

Public Speaking: Kennady Stack - seventh place out of 23 students

Business Ethics: Grace Sorenson, Lauren Collins and Savanna Sayaloune - eighth place out of 21 teams

All State Quality Members: Lauren Collins, Kennady Stack, Savanna Sayaloune, Jameson Margetts and Michael Sorenson

Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA: Lauren Collins

Sweepstakes Award: Entire Chapter Award

Gold Seal Chapter Award: Entire Chapter Award

