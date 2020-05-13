FBLA students qualify for national competition

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference (SLC) is a great opportunity for high school students to participate in a competitive events program among some of the best students in the state. SLC also includes state officer elections and a series of informative leadership workshops for FBLA students and advisers. Due to Covid 19, the State Leadership Conference was cancelled but several events had already been submitted for judging.
Those events were judged and awards were given through a YouTube presentation on April 23. Six members will continue on to the next level of nationals competition to be held virtually throughout the month of June. The following are the results of this year's competition.
FBLA National Leadership Conference qualifiers are: Grace Sorenson, Lauren Collins and Abigail Gardner in Hospitality Management, who placed first out of 42 teams; and Jameson Margetts, Maddie Pelton and Kennady Stack in Website Design, who placed second out of 21 teams
Award Winners
Public Speaking: Kennady Stack - seventh place out of 23 students
Business Ethics: Grace Sorenson, Lauren Collins and Savanna Sayaloune - eighth place out of 21 teams
All State Quality Members: Lauren Collins, Kennady Stack, Savanna Sayaloune, Jameson Margetts and Michael Sorenson
Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA: Lauren Collins
Sweepstakes Award: Entire Chapter Award
Gold Seal Chapter Award: Entire Chapter Award
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!