FBLA students qualify for national competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference (SLC) is a great opportunity for high school students to participate in a competitive events program among some of the best students in the state. SLC also includes state officer elections and a series of informative leadership workshops for FBLA students and advisers. Due to Covid 19, the State Leadership Conference was cancelled but several events had already been submitted for judging.

Those events were judged and awards were given through a YouTube presentation on April 23. Six members will continue on to the next level of nationals competition to be held virtually throughout the month of June. The following are the results of this year's competition.

FBLA National Leadership Conference qualifiers are: Grace Sorenson, Lauren Collins and Abigail Gardner​ in Hospitality Management, who placed first out of 42 teams; and Jameson Margetts, Maddie Pelton and Kennady Stack​ in Website Design, who placed second out of 21 teams

Award Winners

Public Speaking: Kennady Stack - seventh place out of 23 students

Business Ethics: Grace Sorenson, Lauren Collins and Savanna Sayaloune - eighth place out of 21 teams