FCCLA members attend district leadership conference

SCOTTSBLUFF — Seventy-five students from various Nebraska Panhandle schools recently participated in the Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America District 12 District Leadership Conference. This annual event was held at Western Nebraska Community College and featured various speakers and sessions for FCCLA members and advisors to experience.

This year, the District 12 FCCLA Officer Team spent many hours preparing for this annual conference. The Officer Team was in charge of organizing sessions and booking speakers that they thought would educate and entertain local members. Wynne Burg and Carrie Howton were two local individuals that hosted sessions which informed members on various topics such as making a difference in your community and solidifying college decisions. FCCLA’s SPOT Officers Ann Ryan and Emily McCune along with State VP of Public Relations Ashlyn Simonson spoke to local members on how to make the most out of their FCCLA membership. District 12 Officers Jena Spady, Kenzie Pourier, Kalli Bridge, and Madisen Meek took time to create a session that helped members elevate their STAR projects.