February trial for Crawford man

Twenty-five-year-old Dean Hawley of Crawford is scheduled for a two-day trial Feb. 3 and 4 on charges of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, and transportation or possession of a prohibited weapon, a Class IV felony.

The charges stem from an April 8 incident, during which an officer was dispatched to the High Rise at Chadron State College. The officer was advised that two women were followed from the Chadron State Park area by a white Subaru Outback, and the driver of the Outback was harassing them. The two women further reported the vehicle had flashed its headlights at them and followed them from the park so closely they were unable to see its headlights in the rear view mirror. They called two other people and asked them to meet in the parking lot.

The two parties who met the women reported the Outback was driven by a male believed to be in his 20’s. They engaged the driver about following the women, and noted the driver raised what they believed was a shotgun, possibly sawed off.

Using information from the reporting parties, officers were later able to locate the Subaru and Hawley inside it. Hawley appeared to become agitated when confronted, according to the officers, and he was detained under suspicion or terroristic threats.

Upon search of the vehicle, a black plastic nonfunctioning toy handgun was found, which might be mistaken as real. However, upon search of the residence where the Outback was parked a working loaded 12 gauge shot gun was found concealed near floor joists. Measurements showed the barrel length to be less than 18 inches.

Hawley pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in June.

