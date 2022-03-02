Feed a Senior in Need fundraiser

Tickets are currently being sold for chances to win one of four Rapid City Rush packages. The prizes include gas cards, tickets to the game on March 26, hotel stay and dinner.

All of the proceeds will go to the “Feed a Senior in Need” program. This program aims to end senior hunger in Chadron by giving the gift of Meals on Wheels or Chadron Senior Center Meals to the elderly in our community. These programs fill a necessary gap for the seniors who do not qualify for funding yet can’t afford to purchase a nutritious meal on their own. The program also provides a critical social network and safety net for seniors.