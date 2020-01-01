Felony arrest for domestic assault, strangulation

On Thursday, Dec. 26 at about 10:36 p.m. officers of the Chadron Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the A&M Trailer Court (formerly Regency Trailer Court) in Chadron. It was reported that a female was heard screaming in the area that caused a concerned citizen to call the police department.

Officers arrived and contacted the female who reported being assaulted and choked. Officers observed the female to have fresh injuries on her consistent with being assaulted and being choked. The female was transported to the Chadron Hospital for evaluation and treatment by the Chadron Fire Department. Arrested was 33-year-old Derek L. Bissonette of Chadron for third degree domestic assault, a Class I Misdemeanor, and strangulation, a Class IIIA Felony. Bissonette was booked into the Dawes County Jail where bond was set at 10% of $25,000.

