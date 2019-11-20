With 832 career kills - 323 in this year alone - an All-State Honorable Mention in the 2017-18 school year and helping her team to an appearance at the C-1 tourney for the 2019 Nebraska Schools Activities Association State Volleyball Championships, it’s no doubt the Chadron State Eagles are getting a powerhouse with Allie Ferguson, who signed her letter of intent to play at the college on Nov. 13.
A Chadron native and the daughter of Bob and Gina Ferguson, Allie chose to sign with Chadron State to stay closer to home so her friends and family could watch her play. Further, she’s looking forward to playing in the new Chicoine Center at the campus.
As for her time playing at Chadron High School, she said, “The past three years playing with my best friends has been my most memorable part.” She’ll miss the chemistry and bonding that comes from being on a team and knowing her teammates for so long, and anticipates going to college, meeting all new people and starting new on a team. She’s currently undecided on her major.