The 2023 Chadron Festival of Quilts is this weekend, with the theme of “Log Cabin Frenzy.” Rather than hosting the festival at the Assumption Arena, this year’s location is the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Following is a schedule of events.
Friday, April 28
9:30 AM: Fabric Bingo
10:15 AM: Styled & Restyled, 3 Yard Quilts, Platte Valley Vac & Sew
11:00 AM: A Border Affair, Kristi Paul & Linda Anderson
1:30 PM: Walking Tour with Featured Quilter, Kris Nelson
3:00 PM: Disappearing Blocks, Patty Calhoun
Saturday, April 29
10:00 AM: Alaska Ruler Demo, Prairie Pines Quilt Shop
People are also reading…
11:00 AM: Pastor Jeri Soens Trunk Show
1:30 PM: Cat’s Cradle Ruler, Quacky Quilters Haberdashery
2:30 PM: Featured Quilter Presentation by Kris Nelson
3:30 PM: Disappearing Pinwheel, Patsy Futtere
Sunday, April 30
12:00 PM: Winners Revealed
2:00 PM: Quilts of Valor Presentations, Kathy Dye
3:00 PM: Drawings for Raffle Quilt and Winner of Scavenger Hunt
ALL WEEKEND:
SCAVENGER HUNT: Pick up entry forms at the welcome table to play.
QUILT BALLOT and RAFFLE TICKETS: Available at the welcome table.