Festival of Quilts theme announced

“The 2023 Theme for the Chadron Festival of Quilts Show is 'Log Cabin Frenzy' and dates are April 28-30," announced Gail Turbiville, FOQ Chairperson. “Our location will be the events center at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. We are excited to experience this change in location. It will be a new look for our show! New is good! With “new” comes challenges, but our committee is approaching this year with a positive attitude.

"The overall size of the space is equivalent to what we have had in the past. So, the number of quilts we expect to accommodate will not change. The format of the annual quilt show will not change substantially either. Our visitors can expect the same quality of quilts, demonstrations of new techniques and tools, an exciting Trunk Show by Pastor Jeri Soens from Haxton, Colorado and the Annual Challenge Quilt competition."

This year's Challenge Quilt Theme is “Home is Where the Heart Is”, and this competition always proves to be an interesting focal point for the show, Turbiville said.. Persons wishing to participate in the Challenge Quilt competition can get those rules on the website. Another popular aspect of the Festival of Quilts is the vendors. This year, Prairie Pines Quilt Shop, of Gering, Platte Valley Vac and Sew of Scottsbluff, The Quilted Buffalo from Custer, South Dakota and Bent Pine Wood Craft, LLC. Rapid City, SD will be present.

Kristine Nelson has been named the 2023 Featured Quilter Kristine (Kris) Nelson grew up in Cambridge Nebraska. After marrying, she and her husband Wayne moved to McCook where they have resided for the last 43 years. They have 2 married daughters and are the proud grandparents of 2 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Her husband is an accomplished artist in various media

Nelson comes from a family of quilters; her mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother were all quilters. Before being bitten by the quilt bug, Nelson sewed clothes for herself and her daughters. “Many Sundays in church you would see us in our matching dresses. We laugh about that now!,” she chuckled. “I managed a local store (McCook’s Fabrics & Crafts) for 20 years and I recently retired from FedEx Express as a courier for the past 22 years. My hobbies include gardening, canning, baking, and cooking. But my passion is Quilting,”

She completed her first quilt 12 years ago and has sewn almost every day since. Nelson likes to work by herself and admits to not having ties to local quilt clubs. “Meetings take away from my sewing time,” she explained. She enjoys the solitude of her quilting process and admits to being a prolific quilter. She loves all aspects of the quilt making process and quilts her own quilts on a longarm machine. While she loves all styles of quilts, she admits to being partial to scrappy quilts. Nelson regularly enters her quilts at the Red Willow County Fair and has garnered several ribbons and 6 Best of Show awards. Nelson was awarded the Pride of Nebraska ribbon at the Nebraska State Fair and placed 2nd in the Best of Show County Quilts Category.

She is a Blue Ribbon recipient in various categories, so her exhibit promises to be a viewing delight at the upcoming Festival of Quilts.

“Kris is in demand for her trunk shows at Quilt Shows and at local Quilt Guilds in Nebraska and Kansas. We are excited to have Kris Nelson as our 2023 Festival of Quilts Featured Quilter. I invite all area quilters to come meet Kris and see her beautiful quilts,” Turbiville said.

There will be a Quilt of Valor Quilt Presentation on Sunday, April 30. More details will be forthcoming. Also, there will once again be a call for blocks for Quilts of Valor. This is a chance to participate by making red, white and blue, 12.5 inch (unfinished) quilt blocks. Just bring the blocks to the show with and drop them off at the information desk.

“We want area quilters to mark the dates for the show on their calendars, plan to exhibit their quilts and take part in the weekend activities that are being planned for this year’s edition of the Chadron Festival of Quilts!” commented Turbiville. “Quilters are asked to bring a quilt and a friend to the show!”

Exhibit quilts are to be checked in by noon on Thursday, April 27. Participants should take their quilts to the Dawes County Fairgrounds event center between 9 a.m. and noon. Show times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Stay updated about the Chadron Festival of Quilts by visiting the website: chadronfestivalofquilts.com or follow the Chadron Festival of Quilts Faceboook page.