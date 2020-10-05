Festival sees success in Chadron

Though typically an event in Hemingford, this year's Harvest Moon Fall Festival was brought to Chadron this year, and Saturday saw the Dawes County Fairgrounds packed with vendors, shoppers, colorful kids' activities, plenty to eat and drink and even the opportunity to kiss a donkey.
Event Coordinator Julie Lawrence stated, "Oh my, Harvest Moon Fall Festival was a huge success which was comparable to the Hemingford event, if not more, which is amazing for the first year in Chadron. Harvest Moon moved to Chadron allowing the event to expand larger, as well as the Dawes County AG Society was gracious allowing us the use of more buildings.
"Even with the recent challenges of COVID and people anxious to get out and enjoy the Fall weather and events, the attendance numbers that have been mentioned is between 1,500 - 2,000. That is in itself is amazing. We don't have anyway of getting any actual count, but the parking lots in front of the fairgrounds were full with the overflow to the back area filling up half of the grounds and surrounding streets full of cars. Food vendors ran out of food which is a great sign of success!
"The crowds were steady from beginning to end with the fairgrounds full of all ages enjoying the activities, food, music, events, contests and more. The State Trooper had its Seatbelt Safety machine educating parents and kids on the importance of seatbelts. The costume contest was a hit with a surprise entry by State Trooper Flick wearing his everyday uniform, quite a comical act. There were 13 non-profit organizations that participated with the majority selling out around 2 p.m. and excited to return next year.
"Not knowing what to expect for the first year in Chadron, it was amazing to see the community's support with attendance and a lot of positive comments. Our goal is to bring in more non-profit organizations to assist them with raising money and add new exciting events for kids to enjoy. Unfortunately, Airlink Helicopter was unable to attend this year but will be there next year. Additionally, we hope to expand with the educational booths with Police, Fire and Health booths for the community. Wagon rides will be back and more.
Lawrence noted they would like to add a football kick or softball throw competition, something challenging but useful for youth. "The women's CSC Basketball Team had a great basketball game challenging kids on shooting baskets. Who knows, there may have been a new rising star for the CSC Girls Basketball Team."
The festival itself wasn't the only amazing part of the day, as people helped plenty to clean up the grounds afterward.
"It was amazing at the end of the event to see the community come together and assist with cleaning up the event in such a short time," Lawrence said. "This has never happened in years past. We were very grateful for this kindness."
Lawrence and the rest of the team are already planning for next year's event, scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021, and many more to follow.
