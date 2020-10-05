Festival sees success in Chadron

Though typically an event in Hemingford, this year's Harvest Moon Fall Festival was brought to Chadron this year, and Saturday saw the Dawes County Fairgrounds packed with vendors, shoppers, colorful kids' activities, plenty to eat and drink and even the opportunity to kiss a donkey.

Event Coordinator Julie Lawrence stated, "Oh my, Harvest Moon Fall Festival was a huge success which was comparable to the Hemingford event, if not more, which is amazing for the first year in Chadron. Harvest Moon moved to Chadron allowing the event to expand larger, as well as the Dawes County AG Society was gracious allowing us the use of more buildings.

"Even with the recent challenges of COVID and people anxious to get out and enjoy the Fall weather and events, the attendance numbers that have been mentioned is between 1,500 - 2,000. That is in itself is amazing. We don't have anyway of getting any actual count, but the parking lots in front of the fairgrounds were full with the overflow to the back area filling up half of the grounds and surrounding streets full of cars. Food vendors ran out of food which is a great sign of success!